Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 4 September 2023 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam following 10-hour-long raids at his residence in Delhi. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with allegations of corruption and counter-allegations dominating headlines. It has now emerged from sources that ED has concrete evidence against AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

According to sources privy to the investigation, the ED claims to have concrete evidence that Sanjay Singh received substantial sums of money from an accused-turned-approver, Dinesh Arora, in the case. The ED has reportedly established a clear money trail between the two individuals. It is alleged that Singh played a significant role in formulating the now-defunct liquor policy and received kickbacks for his involvement.

Furthermore, sources indicate that the ED possesses additional statements beyond those of the approver, Dinesh Arora. This development prompted the ED to write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to broaden the scope of the investigation.

Sanjay Singh’s arrest has added fuel to an already heated political feud between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal condemned the arrest as “completely illegal” and suggested that it was driven by the BJP’s apprehension about the upcoming 2024 general parliamentary elections.

Sanjay Singh’s arrest is the second high-profile apprehension in the Delhi liquor policy case, following that of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Singh’s arrest comes shortly after Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and businessman Dinesh Arora were allowed to turn approver in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

In a video message recorded before his arrest, Singh vehemently denied the allegations against him and accused the ED of arresting him “without any evidence.” He pledged to continue his fight against corruption and asserted that he would not be intimidated.

Amidst the political turmoil, the BJP released posters highlighting the liquor scam allegations against AAP leaders. The opposition alliance also intensified its criticism of the central government in response to Singh’s arrest.

Arvind Kejriwal, who visited Sanjay Singh’s family after the arrest, called the ED’s actions a “last desperate attempt” by the ruling party and suggested that it reflected their fear of defeat in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay Singh is scheduled to appear in court today, where the ED will seek his custody for further questioning. The case continues to unravel, and with political tensions running high, it remains to be seen how this situation will impact the political landscape in Delhi.