A head constable of the Delhi Police has been arrested by Crime Branch police two years after he allegedly killed a woman constable and hid her body in a drain in Alipur area of the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The police also dug up the drain and recovered the victim’s skeletons two years after the murder, based on information provided by the accused.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Surendra, was forcing the victim to marry him, despite being married himself.

When the victim refused to marry him, he took her to a deserted area in Delhi and strangled her to death. Later, he hid her body in a drain and covered it with rocks, they said.

Special CP (Crime Branch), Ravindra Yadav said that the accused involved his brother-in-law and a friend in the conspiracy.

“His brother-in-law, Rovin, kept calling her family from multiple locations for two years on the instructions of the accused, Surendra. Rovin would tell the family that he was on the run with the victim and that there was a life threat to her. He would also make the family listen to her audio recording, making them believe that she was alive,” he said.

However, the accused, Surendra, kept visiting the deceased’s family and even forced the police to search for her to divert suspicion from himself.

“The incident came to light when the family of the deceased informed the crime branch about the calls. After the crime branch traced the mobile phone of the caller, the brother-in-law of the accused and his friend, identified as Rajpal, were arrested. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and revealed how they fabricated the entire story on the instructions of Surendra, the main accused,” Special CP Yadav said.

Subsequently, the police arrested the accused, Surendra, along with his brother-in-law, Rovin, and a friend, Rajpal.

Special CP Yadav further pointed out that the victim used to consider him (the accused) a father figure. But he trapped her and wanted to marry her. The woman became uncomfortable and threatened to expose him in front of her family.

“On the day of the murder, he told the woman that he would take her to his home. He took her to an isolated place and strangulated her. Our team did the investigation and traced the number from which he used to make calls,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the accused is a head constable driver in Delhi Police. He is posted in PCR. The girl was also posted in PCR earlier. He befriended her and then started misguiding her. For many days, he misguided her family as well. He asked his brother-in-law to make fake calls to her family. Our team did a good investigation, and finally, he was arrested. We called the forensic team and recovered the skeletal remains,” he added.

A case has been registered against the accused trio, and the police were further looking into it.

