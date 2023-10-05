Thursday, October 5, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal Municipal Recruitment Scam: ED raids 13 locations linked to TMC minister Rathin...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal Municipal Recruitment Scam: ED raids 13 locations linked to TMC minister Rathin Ghosh including his residence

TMC MLA from Madhyamgram Rathin Ghosh is accused of involvement in a scam to recruit unqualified candidates for government jobs. The ED is investigating allegations that Ghosh and his accomplices accepted payments from job seekers in exchange for jobs.

OpIndia Staff
3

On Thursday, October 5th, the Enforcement Directorate raided 13 locations linked to West Bengal Food & Supplies Minister and TMC leader Rathin Ghosh. The raids were conducted in connection with the recruitment scam in Madhyamgram Municipality. It is notable that Rathin Ghosh is the former chairman of the Madhyamgram Municipality. ED teams raided premises linked to Ghosh in 13 locations including Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. The TMC minister’s home was also raided.

TMC MLA from Madhyamgram Rathin Ghosh is accused of involvement in a scam to recruit unqualified candidates for government jobs. The ED is investigating allegations that Ghosh and his accomplices accepted payments from job seekers in exchange for jobs.

In addition to raiding locations associated with Rathin Ghosh, the ED is currently raiding the home of Kamarhati Municipality Chairman Gopal Saha in Belghoria, North 24 Parganas district. The ED launched raids at the homes of Aparna Maulik, Chairman of the Baranagar Municipality, and Netai Dutta, Vice Chairman of the South Dum Dum Municipality. Apart from this, ED is raiding the house of the former Vice President of Dum Dum Municipality Panchu Roy in Nagerbazar. ED raid is also going on at the residence of Prashant Chaudhary, the former chairman of Titagarh Municipality of North 24 Parganas district.

Reportedly, the ED teams at each raid location are comprised of 7 to 8 officials and CRPF personnel have also been deployed for their security.

According to an IANS report, Ghosh’s name surfaced after ED officials seized incriminating documents from ABS Infozone. It is notable that ABS Inforzone is the agency outsourced by various municipalities in the state to carry out the recruitment examination process there, which revealed significant irregularities in recruitment procedures in Madhyamgram Municipality between 2014 and 2018.

ABS Infozone is owned by Ayan Sil, a private promoter who is already in judicial custody for his suspected involvement in a multi-crore cash-for-school-job fraud in West Bengal. While conducting raid and search operations at Sil’s apartment in March this year in connection with the school-job-scam case, ED officers for the first time obtained clues concerning the multi-crore urban civic bodies’ recruitment case.

According to estimates from the central agency, approximately 1,500 unlawful recruitments took place in 15 municipalities spread over districts such as North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, and Purulia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Soros, NED funded ‘Index on Censorship’ nominates fake news peddler Md Zubair for Freedom of Expression Award, hails dog-whistling against Nupur Sharma as bravery

Shraddha Pandey -
In the description, the IoC has blatantly whitewashed the act of sharing a cropped video without context as 'exposing'. It has hailed the act of branding some factual statements found in Islamic scriptures as 'blasphemy' and equated it with some kind of journalistic bravery, completely ignoring the fact that Islamists committed murder over it, and Nupur Sharma faces a threat of life due to Zubair's actions.
News Reports

Arshad Warsi, arrested in ISIS Pune module case for planning a terror attack, was also named in Delhi anti-Hindu riots case with Sharjeel Imam:...

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Arshad Warsi involved in the ISIS Pune module was also in contact with the conspirators of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots of 2020

Sikkim flash floods: 14 people dead, 102 missing as cloud burst in glacial lake washes away dam, bridges and roads

‘Caste Census will break India’: Read why Rajiv Gandhi would have lambasted his son Rahul Gandhi for raising the ‘Jitni Aabadi Utna Haq’ demand

Kejriwal suffers a meltdown after ED arrests Sanjay Singh; accuses PM Modi of corruption after allying with scam-tainted Congress, DMK, and others

Matthew Hayden and Ramiz Raja promote Islam during World Cup 2023: Why ICC and BCCI must stop cricket from becoming the ground for Islamic...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
658,671FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com