Hours after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Saturday (7th October), some Indian politicians extended their support to Palestine.

Lok Sabha MP and President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, did not utter a word against the terrorist attack in Israel but came out in support of Palentine claiming Israel has occupied Palestinian territory.

He wrote, “Praying that peace prevails in the occupied territories of Palestine.”

Praying that peace prevails in the occupied territories of #Palestine — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 7, 2023

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury urged UN to “ensure” withdrawal of all Israeli “illegal” settlements. He wrote, “Condemn these attacks & counter attacks. UN must enforce a stop to this. UN must ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, withdrawal of all Israeli illegal settlements & occupation of Palestinian lands & implement the 2 Nation State solution.”

Condemn these attacks & counter attacks. UN must enforce a stop to this. UN must ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, withdrawal of all Israeli illegal settlements & occupation of Palestinian lands & implement the 2 Nation State solution. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 7, 2023

In a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter), Yechury claimed the retaliation for the Hamas terrorist attack was the “expansion of Jewish settlements on Palestinian lands” and called for its end.

Israeli aggression unleashed by the most right wing Netanyahu government against the Palestinians has claimed the lives of 248 including 40 children, so far this year. The expansion of Jewish settlements on Palestinian lands must end & UN 2 State solution enforced. pic.twitter.com/pKg1KSF2Az — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 7, 2023

Delhi Riots accused Sharjeel Usmani claimed Indians came out in support of Israel only because they oppose anything and everything that Muslims in India support. He wrote, “Unsurprising that Indian Hindu right wing is cheering for Israel as their entire existence is defined by opposition to what or who Muslims in India support.” He added, “With Palestine”.

Unsurprising that Indian Hindu right wing is cheering for Israel as their entire existence is defined by opposition to what or who Muslims in India support.



With Palestine 🇵🇸 — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) October 7, 2023

A similar line was followed by Caravan’s political editor Hartosh Singh Bal who wrote, “Our rightwing reacts to the tragedy unfolding in Israel and the gaza with glee. For them, the deaths don’t count, all they see is another made-up pretext to target Indian Muslims. A continuing saga of those in power beating down on those who have none.”

our rightwing reacts to the tragedy unfolding in israel and the gaza with glee. for them the deaths don't count, all they see is another made up pretext to target indian muslims.

a continuing saga of those in power beating down on those who have none. — Hartosh Singh Bal (@HartoshSinghBal) October 7, 2023

Journalist Samiullah Khan wrote, “Indian Muslims unconditionally stand with Palestinian fighters who are bravely protecting their homeland from Israeli monsters! Anyone who stands with Israel is supporting terrorism and inviting illegal occupation to its own land, Israel is totally illegal and unjust occupation!”

Indian Muslims unconditionally stands with palestinian fighters who are bravely protecting their homeland from israeli monsters!



anyone who stands with israel is supporting terrorism and inviting illegal occupation to its own land, Israel is totally illegal & Unjust occupation! pic.twitter.com/4s93AiXTbB — Samiullah Khan (@_SamiullahKhan) October 7, 2023

A dubious journalist, who often poses as a Muslim activist, Ali Sohrab, wrote, “Palestinians know what technology Israel has, but there is no other way except resistance, they know that they may have to pay a heavy price for this, but there is no price for anyone’s dignity and respect, no price for a dignified existence.” (Translated using Google Translate)

He further spread fake news that the German woman whose dead body was paraded by the Hamas terrorists was a man. (OpIndia has blurred the image because of its graphic nature.)

The founder of the dubious organisation that gives shelter to illegal Rohingya immigrants Miles2Smile, Aasif Mujtaba, claimed “resistance is not terrorism” and propagated that Palestinians are subjected to daily humiliation. Calling Israel a “terror nation”, he wrote, “There is just a terror nation who forcefully occupied another territory and subjects them to daily humiliation & brutal killings.”

In almost the past decade, a total of 5590 Palestinians were murdered as against 251 Israeli deaths. A majority of the deceased includes children & old aged Palestinians. So, there is no two sides to this conflict. There is just a terror nation who forcefully occupied another… pic.twitter.com/eYTmKbQ78J — Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) October 7, 2023

Fake news peddler Md Adif Khan published several posts on X favouring Palestine. In one of the posts he wrote, “Pray for innocent people and victims of brutal occupation in Palestine.”

Pray for innocent people and victims of brutal occupation in Palestine.#Palestine#Gaza pic.twitter.com/IT9zkMzMmH — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) October 7, 2023

Chief spokesperson of Peace Party Shadab Chauhan said, “Praying from Almighty Allah that peace prevails in the occupied territories of #Palestine”.

Praying from Almighty Allah that peace prevails in the occupied territories of #Palestine — Shadab Chauhan شاداب چوہان (@shadab_chouhan1) October 7, 2023

While Swara Bhaskar did not post anything on X, she came out in support of Palestine on Instagram. In a story, she wrote, “If you have not felt shock and horror at Israel’s unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades-long blockaid and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including bombing of schools and hospitals.. (not to mention the aparthied and occupation) then I am afraid your should and horror at Hamas’s attacks on Israel seem a bit hypocritical.” (sic)

