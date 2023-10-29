On 29th October, the 106th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program was aired. PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat episode for the festive season mainly focused on the various aspects of India’s development and culture. During the episode, he announced the launch of the “Mera Yuva Bharat” platform on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31st October. The platform will give opportunity to the youth to play active roles in nation-building events. The web address of the portal will be MYBharat.gov.in.

He said, “My Bharat Organisation will provide an opportunity for the youth of India to play an active role in various nation-building events. This is a unique effort of integrating the youth power of India in building a developed India.” He added that the organisation had been founded on the principles of Sardar Patel. The organisation aims to harness the power of the youth for the development of the country. PM Modi encouraged the youth of India to register on the website and participate in the nation-building programs with full enthusiasm.

A very special prgoramme awaits on the 31st! #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/02hzfStW4C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2023

PM Modi’s address encapsulated the vision for the nation, promoting local products via the ‘vocal for local’ initiative during the festivals, commemorating national figures and celebrating sports achievements. Emphasising the significance of buying locally made products, he underlined the economic impact of the campaign. The Prime Minister pointed out how Khadi products’ sale has increased exponentially over the years, benefitting weavers, artisans, farmers, and cottage industries across the country. The sales of Khadi products are soaring, aligning with the “Make in India” initiative.

This festive season, let us all be vocal for local! #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Cs5wa0RlAR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2023

PM Modi said that at a single Khadi store at Connaught Place, people purchased goods worth over 1.5 crores in a single day on Gandhi Jayanti. “You will be pleased to know of another fact that earlier in the country, the sale of Khadi products could barely touch thirty thousand crore rupees; now, this is rising to reach almost 1.25 lakh crore rupees. The rise in the sale of Khadi means its benefit reaches myriad sections across cities and villages. Benefiting from these sales are our weavers, handicraft artisans, farmers, and cottage industries engaged in growing Ayurvedic plants, everyone is getting the benefit of this sale… and this is the strength of the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign… gradually, the support of all you countrymen is increasing,” he said.

Here are the highlights from PM @narendramodi's address in the 106th episode of #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/mAyvAO2xaI — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 29, 2023

PM Modi further talked about the sporting achievements of the Indian athletes and praised them for their success in the Para Asian Games and Special Olympics World Summer Games. He said, “India has created a new history by winning 111 medals in these games. I congratulate all the athletes participating in the Para Asian Games.” He added, “I wish to draw your attention to the Special Olympics World Summer Games, as well. It was organised in Berlin. This competition is a wonderful opportunity for our athletes with intellectual disabilities to display their capabilities. In this competition, the Indian Team won 200 medals, including 75 Gold Medals.”

PM Modi also applauded the role of women in various fields and paid tribute to the great saint Mirabai on her 525th birth anniversary during the episode of Mann Ki Baat.

देश इस वर्ष महान संत मीराबाई की 525वीं जन्म-जयंती मना रहा है। आज जब हर तरफ नारी शक्ति की उपलब्धियों को सराहा जा रहा है, तब हमें मीराबाई की भक्ति की शक्ति को भी याद रखना है। pic.twitter.com/cj9yFLV0kq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2023

The Prime Minister praised her contributions to music, poetry, and devotion to Lord Krishna and celebrated her courage and simplicity.