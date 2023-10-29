Sunday, October 29, 2023
“Your death warrant is signed”: Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani receives another threat via email

In the earlier threat to the Reliance group chairman, the sender had written, “If you don’t give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India.”

OpIndia Staff
Mukesh Ambani
Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani receives another threat email seeking Rs 200 crore (Image via IndiaTV)
5

On Saturday (28th October), Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance group received another threat over email demanding Rs 200 crore. The fresh email was sent via the same email address which was earlier used to seek Rs 20 crore with a threat to kill Mr Ambani if he did not pay the money. In the Saturday email, the sender threatened to shoot Mukesh Ambani dead for failing to pay the amount demanded.

Reportedly, the threatening email sender Shadab Khan raised his demand from Rs 20 crore to Rs 200 crore due to no response to his previous mail.

“U have not responded to our email now 200 crore is needed otherwise…your death warrant is signed’,” the email read.

The Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit is investigating the matter. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the IP address of the email was traced to a private server in Belgium.

The threatening emails were sent from [email protected]. Notably, an FIR has already been lodged at Gamdevi Police Station over the first email, however, Mukesh Ambani’s security in charge Devendra Munsiram approached the police on Saturday and informed them about the fresh threat.

In the earlier threat to the Reliance group chairman, the sender had written, “If you don’t give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police suspects that the emails could be a hoax adding that the sender is using Belgium’s virtual private network (VPN) to mislead them. However, police have said that they are probing into all possible angles including terror.

As reported earlier, authorities filed a case under sections 387 (death threat for extortion) and 506 (2) (imprisonment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai following a complaint after security officials at Antilia, the billionaire’s house, brought the death threat to their notice.

This is not the first incident of a death threat being sent to Mukesh Ambani. A man was apprehended by Mumbai Police last year after he made threats to target Mukesh Ambani and his family including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani over the phone in an anonymous voicemail. The caller had threatened to blow up their South Mumbai home and the HN (Sir Harkishandas Narottamdas) Reliance Foundation Hospital.

