Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries received a death threat earlier this week. Mumbai Police informed that the threat was sent by a person named Shadab Khan on 27th October in an email and asked the industrialist to pay Rs 20 crore or he will get killed.

The email read, “If you don’t give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India.” Authorities filed a case under sections 387 (death threat for extortion) and 506 (2) (imprisonment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai following a complaint after security officials at Antilia, the billionaire’s house, brought the death threat to their notice.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threat on email on 27th October, threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores. Case registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) IPC in Gamdevi PS of Mumbai: Police — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

This is not the first incident of a death threat being sent to Mukesh Ambani. A man was apprehended by Mumbai Police last year after he made threats to target Mukesh Ambani and his family including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani over the phone in an anonymous voicemail. The caller had threatened to blow up their South Mumbai home and the HN (Sir Harkishandas Narottamdas) Reliance Foundation Hospital.

An explosive-laden green colour Scorpio was left near the Ambani residence on Peddar Road in February 2021 after which local police were informed. The bomb squad was also summoned to the spot and after examining the vehicle, around 20 gelatin sticks along with a letter with the words “trailer” were found inside the car.

The probe later disclosed that suspended API (Assistant Police Inspector) Sachin Waze had himself placed the threat letter in the automobile. He oversaw every aspect of the exercise which consisted of parking the car next to Antilia and placing the letter inside the four-wheeler.