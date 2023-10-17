Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Tajinder Bagga demands action against journalist for sharing fake video of crowd at Ahmedabad stadium chanting anti-Muslim slogans

It is notable here that a lot of "secular liberal" Indian elites were upset after the crowd at Ahmedabad Narendra Modi stadium was seen providing overwhelming support to the Indian team. While support for local players is common, Indian 'secular liberals' were particularly upset because some fans were chanting Jai Shri Ram in the vicinity of Pakistani player Md Rizwan.

OpIndia Staff
BJP's Tajinder Bagga demands action against 'fake, edited' video showing crowd at Ahmedabad stadium allegedly chanting anti-Muslim slogans
Image- Screenshot from the video
3

On Tuesday (17th October), BJP leader Tajinder Pall Singh Bagga slammed journalist Wasim Akram for sharing a fake and edited video from the recent India-Pakistan cricket match.

Wasim Akram had shared a video where the audio was superimposed and some people could be heard saying “Jab Mulle Kaate Jayenge, Ram Ram Chillayenge”.

Bagga stated that some elements like Wasim Akram are sharing fake and edited videos to spread violence among communities.

“To spoil the atmosphere in Gujarat and the country and create riots Wasim Akram posted an edited video of Narendra Modi Stadium. If immediate action is not taken, Wasim Akram can instigate riots in Gujarat and the country. Please take immediate action,” Bagga said tagging the Gujarat Police.

Notably, the original post posted by Akram on 17th October in which he demanded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to look into the matter, now stands deleted. Akram in the original post also claimed that NIA should book people under UAPA who allegedly raised slogans like ‘Jab Mulle Kaate Jayenge, Ram Ram Chillayenge’ in the Ahmedabad stadium.

After Bagga’s post, Akram responded saying that he deleted the earlier post only because some Bagga and his supporters had called it fake.

Akram meanwhile in a new claimed that he deleted the original post because Bagga and his supporters had called it fake. “I deleted it because Tajinder Bagga gang people were calling it fake. Now it is the responsibility of UP Police to check its authenticity. The demand I had made in that tweet against those who raised slogans, I am demanding the same action against those who ‘edited’ that video,” he posted.

Post by Wasim Akram Tyagi

It is notable here that a lot of “secular liberal” Indian elites were upset after the crowd at Ahmedabad Narendra Modi stadium was seen providing overwhelming support to the Indian team. While support for local players is common, Indian ‘secular liberals’ were particularly upset because some fans were chanting Jai Shri Ram in the vicinity of Pakistani player Md Rizwan.

However, though slogans of Jai Shri Ram were raised in the stadium, the particular slogan “Mulle Kaate Jayenge” seems to be fake and specially created to spread hatred among Indians.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

