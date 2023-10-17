A case of love jihad has come to the fore from the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The state police on Sunday (15th October) arrested a person identified as Sajid Qureshi for trapping a Hindu woman in a love affair and then forcing her to convert her religion to Islam. The accused has also been booked for sexually assaulting the woman.

According to a report by Dainik Bhasker, the incident is said to have happened in the Sirsaganj region of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. The victim woman is a divorcee and has been staying with her parents in Sirsaganj. The accused, a resident of the nearby region in the district approached the woman and became friends with her. After a few months, he asked the woman to accompany him to his house where he treated her like his ‘wife’.

He promised the woman that he would marry her on September 23. Under the guise of fake promises, he is said to have sexually assaulted the woman. The woman then pressed the accused for marriage but he forced the woman to convert her religion to Islam.

The accused clarified that marriage would only be possible if the woman converted her religion to Islam. He also threatened the family members of the woman and forced them to convince the woman to change her religion.

The mother of the victim commented on the issue and confirmed that the accused had threatened the woman to convert her religion. “He also issued death threats to us and said that he would marry the woman after she would convert her religion. He also threatened us saying that he would forcefully marry the woman,” she added.

PI Akhilesh Dixit took cognizance of the event and booked accused Sajid Qureshi under the relevant sections of the law. The accused has also been arrested by the Police and is being interrogated. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Earlier in September, a similar case was reported from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where a girl was entrapped in Love Jihad by Abu Aamir Ansari who pretended to be a Hindu man named Amit. He first pretended to be a Hindu boy named Amit, after which he brainwashed, married and forced her to embrace Islam.

Also, on 13th October, a Hindu girl was harassed and forced to convert her religion to Islam. A Muslim man named Afzal Siddiqui first lured a Hindu girl into a love trap and then blackmailed the victim using her explicit videos. He then forced her to abort the baby after she became pregnant and pressured her to convert to Islam.

In the current case, the accused Sajid Qureshi has been booked under the relevant sections of the law. The accused has also been arrested by the Police and is being interrogated. Further investigations into the case are underway.