In the Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, another case of love jihad has come to the fore wherein a Muslim man named Saud Alam posed as a Hindu named Raj to lure a Hindu girl staying in Lucknow into his love trap and had sexual relations with her. But when the man vanished after some days, the girl arrived at his house, only to find that he is a Muslim. Following this she filed a police complaint.

When Saud Alam was in Lucknow, he met the Hindu girl and lured her into a relationship by pretending to be a Hindu boy named Raj. The girl is a resident of the Salempur area of ​​Deoria and studies law in Lucknow.

After spending some time with her, the boy left her and went back home. Following this, the girl went from Lucknow to Siddharthnagar to find him. The accused Saud Alam is a resident of Ramgarhwa in Siddharth Nagar.

The girl reached Chilhiya police station in Siddharth Nagar on Friday (27 October), where she learnt that he was a resident of Ramgarhwa of Chilhiya police station area and belongs to the Muslim community. lodged a complaint against the man.

She arrived at the boy’s house after getting the address, but reportedly, the accused Saud Alam’s family expelled the victim when she arrived at his residence in Ramgarhwa. Following this, the Hindu girl on Saturday (28 October) filed a complaint at Chilhiya police station. The police registered a case on the victim’s complaint.

The police on Friday sent the girl to a Sakhi One Stop Centre run under the Ministry of Women and Child Development as it was late in the night. When the victim’s brother arrived on Saturday morning to pick up his sister, she refused to go with him and went to the police. The victim demanded the police take stringent action against the accused Saud Alam or get her married to him.

Meanwhile, Shoratgarh Circle Officer (CO) Arun Kant Singh said that a complaint was lodged by a Deoria resident victim studying in Lucknow. He added that the accused allegedly took advantage of the victim by making false promises of marrying her. CO Singh further stated that a case was registered in the matter and the accused Saud Alam has been taken into custody. The police said that further investigation is underway.