Uttar Pradesh: Ward boy Shoaib molests a 22-year-old woman suffering from dengue fever at a hospital in Muzaffarnagar, video caught on CCTV

police have registered an FIR based on the victim's statement and CCTV footage. The police are making efforts to arrest the accused Shoaib, who is currently absconding.

Shoaib molested a patient in a Muzaffarnagar hospital.
Shoaib molested a patient in a Muzaffarnagar hospital. Image Source: India.com
2

A young woman was molested at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh‘s Muzaffarnagar district. The incident took place at a nursing home in the New Mandi Kotwali area. On Thursday (26th October) night, the woman, suffering from dengue, was molested by a ward boy named Shoaib. His act was also captured on CCTV. The incident came to light when the young woman shouted aloud.

This case is related to Dr DB Gautam Diabetes Center and Nursing Home in the New Mandi Kotwali area of Muzaffarnagar. A 22-year-old young woman suffering from dengue was admitted there on Thursday. During the treatment, the ward boy of the hospital, Shoaib, molested the woman. This heinous act of Shoaib has also been captured on CCTV cameras.

In this case, the police have registered an FIR based on the victim’s statement and CCTV footage. The police are making efforts to arrest the accused Shoaib, who is currently absconding.

Hemant Kumar, CO of the New Mandi Kotwali police station, said that the woman admitted for treatment was molested in the DB Hospital in the New Mandi area. He said that after the doctor left, the patient woman was molested by the ward boy named Shoaib. He said that necessary legal action is being taken by registering an FIR in this matter.

Hospital authorities admitted that the molestation incident took place

Giving information about the incident, the nursing home’s owner Dr D B Gautam admitted that the incident took place there. He said, “On Thursday, a 22-year-old young woman was admitted to our hospital for dengue. She was molested when she was sleeping at night. The accused was hired two months ago.”

