In the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, the state health department on Monday (16th October) raided and sealed a hospital run by a YouTuber named Abdullah Pathan who posed as a “sex doctor”. The raiding team seized 33 samples of Allopathic, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines from the hospital in question. The officials said that the seized samples will be sent for lab testing and further action will be taken after the reports come out.

Reportedly, accused Abdullah Pathan ‘treated’ patients with kidney, liver and sex-related problems. Apart from the Rs 200 fee, the fake doctor charged Rs 5000 to Rs 50000 from his patients in the name of medicines and curing their illness. Abdullah Pathan used to offer a refund to patients purchasing his medicines online if his medicines failed to cure the illness. But when several patients demanded a refund, he would blatantly refuse to return the money and tell them to file a complaint wherever they wanted. It is through this fraud that Abdullah Pathan allegedly earned crores and bought properties as well.

Accused Abdullah Pathan has over 782,000 followers on Facebook. The accused used to post videos on his YouTube channel and social media pages wherein he would make tall claims about curing sex-related problems, enhancing masculine power etc. Since the raid at his hospital in the Kundarki area of Moradabad, the accused has absconded.

During the joint raid by the Health Department, Drugs Department and Ayurveda Department, the officials found medicines without the name of their manufacturer and the price. The accused was running the hospital without a registration. It has been reported that the Health Department had filed a complaint against Abdullah Pathan over 44 times earlier, however, the now-absconding YouTuber managed to escape action using his money and power. Meanwhile, the Health Department officials have submitted a letter to the police to register a case against the absconding YouTuber turned fake doctor.

Media reports say that the accused started ‘working’ as a doctor two years back. Before becoming a fraudulent doctor, Abdullah Pathan posted fitness-related videos and vlogs. Pathan wanted to enter the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and met former WWE superstar The Great Khali. In 2020, Abdullah Pathan participated in and won a blind date contest with a video-sharing application named VMate. As the contest winner, Pathan went on a date with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone.