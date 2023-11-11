Eleven Democrats in the House of Representatives wrote a letter to the US Secr­e­tary of State Anthony Blinken demanding that the Biden administration should stop aid to Pakistan. They have argued that assistance to Pakistan should be withheld till Islamabad takes corrective measures to improve Human Rights parameters, roll back stringent changes to its Blasphemy laws, and hold free and fair elections.

The lawmakers have also asked the US administration to conduct a probe into human rights abuses inside Pakistan. They have backed their demand to restrict aid to Pakistan citing potential violations of the Leahy Act. As often called, the Leahy Law bars military assistance to governments that are engaged in Human Rights abuse.

The Eleven Congress members have sought restoration of Constitutional order and rollback of blasphemy law changes among other corrective measures.

In their letter to Secretary Blinken, the US lawmakers wrote, “We are extremely concerned about the passing of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which will strengthen the existing blasphemy law, which has historically been used to persecute religious minorities.”

The letter was initiated by controversial US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota who is considered a supporter of Imran Khan and notorious for her anti-India and anti-Israel remarks and moves. Reps. Cori Bush, André Carson, Rep. Greg Casar, Joaquin Castro, Lloyd Doggett, Summer Lee, Ted Lieu, Jim McGovern, Frank Pallone, and Dina Titus are the other US lawmakers who have signed this letter.

While describing these signatories, Pakistan’s Dawn reported most of them are members of the progressive group within Congress, which played a key role in highlighting the Palestinian issue in Washington. They also participate in protest meetings and rallies held to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The letter expresses “deep concern about the ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan.” In the letter, they pointed out that the proposed bill, which is yet to be signed by the president, was “passed in haste despite repeated calls from many lawmakers for a thorough parliamentary procedure,” as reported by Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

They noted that just eight days after the bill was passed, on 16th August, a mob desecrated churches and set fire to homes of Christians in Jaranwala. The letter also referred to reported protests against the bill, including by the Shia community in Gilgit-Baltistan.

They stated, “Religious persecution remains rampant in Pakistan, and we are concerned about future restrictions on freedom of religion and belief should this Bill become law.”

The letter further states, “We are unable to ignore the persistent reports of human rights abuses including restrictions on freedom of expression, speech, and religion and belief, as well as enforced disappearances, military courts, and harassment and arrest of political opponents and human rights defenders. These violations not only violate the fundamental rights of the Pakistani people but also undermine the principles of democracy, justice, and rule of law.”

Ilhan Omar spearheaded letter also mentioned the issue of the Pakistani administration’s measures against PTI Chief Imran Khan and its leadership. Regarding the ongoing developments and arrests, the US lawmakers also stressed that Khan could potentially face the death penalty for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act.