Sunday, November 19, 2023
HomeNews Reports11 US lawmakers including Ilhan Omar seek suspension of military aid to Pakistan over...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

11 US lawmakers including Ilhan Omar seek suspension of military aid to Pakistan over Human Rights abuses, blasphemy laws, persecution of minorities

The US lawmakers wrote, “We are extremely concerned about the passing of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which will strengthen the existing blasphemy law, which has historically been used to persecute religious minorities.”

OpIndia Staff
Eleven US makers including Ilhan Omar asks Biden administration to stop aid to pakistan, cites blasphemy law
Eleven US makers including Ilhan Omar asks Biden administration to stop aid to pakistan, cites blasphemy law (Image Source - The Economic Times)
12

Eleven Democrats in the House of Representatives wrote a letter to the US Secr­e­tary of State Anthony Blinken demanding that the Biden administration should stop aid to Pakistan. They have argued that assistance to Pakistan should be withheld till Islamabad takes corrective measures to improve Human Rights parameters, roll back stringent changes to its Blasphemy laws, and hold free and fair elections. 

The lawmakers have also asked the US administration to conduct a probe into human rights abuses inside Pakistan. They have backed their demand to restrict aid to Pakistan citing potential violations of the Leahy Act. As often called, the Leahy Law bars military assistance to governments that are engaged in Human Rights abuse.

The Eleven Congress members have sought restoration of Constitutional order and rollback of blasphemy law changes among other corrective measures. 

In their letter to Secretary Blinken, the US lawmakers wrote, “We are extremely concerned about the passing of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which will strengthen the existing blasphemy law, which has historically been used to persecute religious minorities.”

The letter was initiated by controversial US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota who is considered a supporter of Imran Khan and notorious for her anti-India and anti-Israel remarks and moves. Reps. Cori Bush, André Carson, Rep. Greg Casar, Joaquin Castro, Lloyd Doggett, Summer Lee, Ted Lieu, Jim McGovern, Frank Pallone, and Dina Titus are the other US lawmakers who have signed this letter. 

While describing these signatories, Pakistan’s Dawn reported most of them are members of the progressive group within Congress, which played a key role in highlighting the Palestinian issue in Washington. They also participate in protest meetings and rallies held to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The letter expresses “deep concern about the ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan.” In the letter, they pointed out that the proposed bill, which is yet to be signed by the president, was “passed in haste despite repeated calls from many lawmakers for a thorough parliamentary procedure,” as reported by Pakistani news outlet Dawn. 

They noted that just eight days after the bill was passed, on 16th August, a mob desecrated churches and set fire to homes of Christians in Jaranwala. The letter also referred to reported protests against the bill, including by the Shia community in Gilgit-Baltistan. 

They stated, “Religious persecution remains rampant in Pakistan, and we are concerned about future restrictions on freedom of religion and belief should this Bill become law.” 

The letter further states, “We are unable to ignore the persistent reports of human rights abuses including restrictions on freedom of expression, speech, and religion and belief, as well as enforced disappearances, military courts, and harassment and arrest of political opponents and human rights defenders. These violations not only violate the fundamental rights of the Pakistani people but also undermine the principles of democracy, justice, and rule of law.”

Ilhan Omar spearheaded letter also mentioned the issue of the Pakistani administration’s measures against PTI Chief Imran Khan and its leadership. Regarding the ongoing developments and arrests, the US lawmakers also stressed that Khan could potentially face the death penalty for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Not just killed, cruelly mutilated: Israel starts probing probes rape, assault, murder of women by Hamas, over 1,000 statements and 60,000 video clips collected

OpIndia Staff -

Australian Pro-Palestine pitch invader with LGBTQ flag disrupts ICC Cricket World Cup Final and hugs Virat Kohli in Ahmedabad, arrested immediately

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan supplying Israel with 155mm shells amid Israel-Hamas war, claims Pakistan-based media organisation

OpIndia Staff -

Sharjah Court upholds 25-year jail term of Indian DJ who was framed in a drug case by ‘baker’ Anthony Paul. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: ‘Lal diary ka page khulta hai, udhar Gehlot ka fuse ud jata hai’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Woman and her 9-month-old daughter electrocuted due to loose live wire in Bengaluru, case registered against BESCOM

OpIndia Staff -

Sand mafia unleash terror in Bihar running parallel economy, three killed in five days, minister says “nothing new”

OpIndia Staff -

62 days since Trudeau’s allegations against India, Canada yet to provide any proof of Indian involvement in Hardeep Nijjar’s murder

Anurag -

Uttar Pradesh: Encounter between cattle smugglers and police in Rampur, Zahid lost his life while Bablu injured in leg

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation expanded, drilling from top, opposite end and sideways to be done by different agencies

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com