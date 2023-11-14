Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said that if people involved in the Delhi Liquor Scam couldn’t escape, nobody involved in the Mahadev App would be able to escape.

Anurag Thakur held a press conference in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

“After the Mahadev app scam, Chhattisgarh CM is hiding his face. If the people involved in Delhi’s liquor policy scam were not able to escape, here too, no one would be able to escape. ‘Paisa Kamao…Bhupay karo’ this continued for 5 years. Betting continued and the Chief Minister’s office continued providing protection to the accused. 508 crore rupees were collected from Mahadev App. Now there will be neither Congress government nor corruption,” Anurag Thakur said.

Continuing his attack on Congress, Thakur said that if people want guarantees they would take the guarantees of PM Modi.

“I want to tell the youths if you want to take guarantees, take those of (given by) PM Modi. What the Bhupesh Baghel government was not able to give in five years, we will give within five weeks on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s birthday on December 25. This is PM Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

He also announced that if the BJP government forms in Chhattisgarh, women in the state will get the cylinder for Rs 500 irrespective of the increase in price.

“There were 19 paper leaks in Rajasthan. Only Congress people got employment in Chhattisgarh. We will not let paper leaks happen. We will give employment to youth. There will be PSC exams like UPSC, with honesty. India is the fastest growing economy in the world and now we are at the 5th position too. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that all your guarantees have failed in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh. What guarantee will one give to someone who has no guarantee of his own?” Anurag Thakur said.

“We will buy 21 quintals per acre of paddy for Rs 3100 and the remaining bonus of Rs 300 for 2 years will also be given by December 25. A bonus of up to Rs 45 will also be given on tendu leaves. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, free treatment worth Rs 10 lakh will be provided and 500 new Jan Aushadi centres will also be opened for affordable medicines. 4 crore families got permanent houses in the country through PM Aawas Yojana. But arrogant Bhupesh Baghel did not allow the 18 lakh houses given by Modi ji to be built,” the Union Minister added.

Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats having concluded on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17.

