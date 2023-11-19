On Sunday, (19th November), during the India vs Australia match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, there were several captivating moments, including an impressive air show by the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Team. However, what was truly captivating was the collective chanting of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ by the crowd just before the match commenced. In a heartwarming display of unity, fans fervently prayed for India’s victory while reciting the sacred Hanuman Chalisa.

As India entered the title clash undefeated in 10 matches in the tournament, the fans echoed chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’

Earlier today, the Suryakiran Aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed a spectacular air show above Narendra Modi Stadium, just moments before the final between India and Australia. The skilled pilots of the Suryakiran team demonstrated thrilling formations, soaring gracefully over Ahmedabad.

Established in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team comprises highly trained pilots from the Indian Air Force, showcasing their precision aerobatic skills. Flying the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, the team has captivated audiences not only in India but also on the international stage.

In the final match, India’s captain Rohit Sharma notched up a quick 47, but both Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer faced setbacks, departing with only 4 runs each. This unfolded after Australia won the toss, with skipper Pat Cummins opting to bowl first on a sluggish pitch in the world’s largest cricket stadium. India eventually reached 240 runs in their 50 overs thanks to half centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.