On 10th November(Friday), Matan Meir, a production crew member of the popular Israeli spy thriller series Fauda, was “killed in action” in Gaza while fighting in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. The name of St-Sgt. Maj. (reservist) Matan Meir was one of the most recent names of fallen soldiers published by the IDF, Jerusalem Post reported.

The X handle of Fauda official stated, “We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Israeli Defence Forces while publishing details about its fallen soldiers stated that Meir was from Odem and he fought in the 697th Battalion of the IDF’s 551st Brigade.

Meir was one of five Israel Defense Forces soldiers who died in a blast from a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in the northern Gaza Strip, as reported by the Times of Israel. As per reports from Israeli media, the fatalities increased the count of soldiers who have died in Gaza to 42.

The creator of the Israeli series Fauda, Avi Assacharoff, took to X to express his condolences at the loss of one of their crew member.

In addition to working in all 4 seasons of Fauda, Meir worked in other productions, including “The Police,” “Manayek,” “The Dream Owner,” “Magpie” and others.

It is important to note that many actors who had worked in the series Fauda are currently either fighting alongside Israeli soldiers against Hamas terrorists or volunteering in rescue activities in the wake of the 7th October attacks that killed more than 1,200 in Israel.

Following the 7th October terror attacks, the show’s cast and crew returned to Israel to join their “brothers in arms”. Among them was Lior Raz, who played the lead role of Officer Doron Kabilio in the series and also produced it. Series co-creators Avi Issacharoff and Yohanan Plesner from the Israeli Democracy Institute were also in attendance. Before his involvement in the show, Raz served as a soldier in an elite Israeli special forces unit.

Taking to X, he shared that they were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families.

On 13th October, OpIndia reported that another Fauda actor Idan Amedi also joined Israel’s active combat force to serve his nation on the field against the Hama terrorist attack. Amedi is an Israeli singer-songwriter and is best known for playing Sagi Tzur, a new undercover operative for the Israel Defense Force, in the immensely popular television action series ‘Fauda’.

Fauda tells the story of an Israeli counter-terrorism unit’s fight against Palestinian terrorists, and the series is inspired by the real-life experiences of Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff in the Israel Defense Forces. The show often touches on the Arab-Israeli conflict as well as other issues. Four seasons of the series have been streamed on Netflix from 2015 to 2022, and it has been renewed for the fifth season.