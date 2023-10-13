Idan Amedi, an Israeli singer-songwriter and actor best known for playing Sagi Tzur, a new undercover operative for the Israel Defense Force, in the immensely popular television action series ‘Fauda’, has joined Israel’s active combat force to serve his nation on the field against the Hama terrorist attack.

This comes after Lior Raz, actor and producer of Netflix’s Israeli series ‘Fauda’ returned to front-line duty by joining a group of volunteers ‘Brothers in Arms’ to fight against the Islamist terrorist organisation Hamas.

In a video message shared by the official X account for the ‘Fauda’ series, the actor is seen donning the war outfit and reassuring his fellow Israeli civilians.

In the video, the ‘Fauda’ actor Idan Amedi is heard saying, “To the nation of Israel and all IDF soldiers both reservists and active duty soldiers, Idan Amedi here. As you can see, I am in a slightly different attire today. This is not a scene from Fauda. This is real life. Our Army was called up on Saturday morning, as the event in the South of Israel began and I wanted to tell you that alongside the horrifying and vicious attacks, wherein our friends and loved ones were murdered, our morale remains high. We fully comprehend why we are here, we are here to protect our children, our families and our homes and I want to promise you that we will not surrender until we win. I also want to sincerely thank all citizens all this dear country who send us care packages around the clock. Millions of items are sent to us daily, as well as beautiful written letters to us and drawings from the children. Thank you very much, It gives us strength and I love you, and hope we will see quieter days soon.

SS of Idan Amedi’s Instagram story (Source: Sondakika.com)

Fauda actor Lior Raz joins volunteer group ‘Brothers in Arms’ to defend Israel from Hamas terrorist attack

Prior to him, Israeli actor Lior Raz, who is also the producer of the television series ‘Fauda,’ in which he drew on experiences in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), took to the front lines of Israel’s war against Hamas by joining a group of volunteers ‘Brothers in Arms’.

From the southern Israeli town of Sderot, the actor, who is a former Israeli special forces unit soldier, shared a video on social media that showed him accompanied by the president of the Israel Democracy Institute Yohanan Plesner, and journalist Avi Yissascharov.

Notably, apart from Lior Raz and Idan Amedi other ‘Fauda’ stars namely Tomer Capone, Yaakov Zada Daniel, Tzachi Halevi have also returned to front-line duty.

‘Fauda’ actor Guy Shalom told The Hollywood Reporter that the period piece Netflix series, set in the 1970s during the Yom Kippur War, is now mirroring the reality of present-day Israel. ‘Fauda,’ which launched in 2015, follows an undercover anti-terrorist unit in the West Bank. A fifth season was announced in September 2023.

“I played a soldier guarding an Israeli outpost who suffers a surprise Egyptian attack during the Yom Kippur War. Who would have thought that 50 years later, Guy, the civilian, would feel just like my character, Yaron, the soldier?” Shalom said. “On Saturday morning I was awakened by sirens, and along with the sound came Hamas fighters.”

Israel Hamas war

The Hamas terrorists launched an unprovoked terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. They struck simultaneously from the air, sea, and on land, taking the Israelis by surprise. The death toll in the Hamas terror attack in Israel, which includes mostly innocent civilians including women and children, has crossed 1300, as per the latest reports, while over 3,300 are injured. Several gut-wrenching videos of the brutal massacre of innocent Israeli civilians have flooded the internet since the time the Hamas terrorists engaged in the bloodbath.

In retaliation, Israel also launched a counterattack on the Gaza Strip and struck hundreds of Hamas sites. Israel has according to reports mobilised 3,00,000 troops. This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists.