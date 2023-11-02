Haryana’s Nuh District Police has succeeded in busting a major sextortion racket as its Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team exposed a gang from Nuh district. The gang used to record explicit videos in the rural fields in the area and was engaged in sextortion. Six accused have been arrested on the spot, who used to make video calls to people and created their obscene videos. Afterwards, they posed as YouTube officers and tricked the unsuspecting individuals into falling into their trap. Nine mobiles and eleven SIM cards have also been recovered from their possession.

Sandeep More, the in-charge of the CIA staff had been tipped off that certain persons were using pornographic clips to blackmail victims of their scheme. The officer assembled a squad and apprehended six perpetrators named Mastan, Ibram alias Imran, Moin son of Nasubat, Shamshuddin son of Jamil, Irfan son of Sheru and Shahid son of Khurshid. They all are residents of the village Laphuri which is under the jurisdiction of Bichhor police station.

The accused used fake mobile numbers to run WhatsApp accounts and chat with others. They shot vulgar videos and then blackmailed their victims for money by showing screenshots and threatening to make the clips viral. Furthermore, it has been disclosed in the interrogation that they used to commit online fraud by cheating people of cash and depositing it in their own fake Phonepe and Google Pay accounts.

The officials shared that the accused attempted to escape as soon as the police arrived, however, they were surrounded from all sides and were eventually nabbed.

The police found out that the accused had a history of defrauding others through sextortion by fabricating profile IDs in cell phones and threatened to make the videos viral as well as claimed to be YouTube officials. The police looked into the conversations, audio clips, screenshots of internet transactions in rupees, recorded films and several pornographic clips that they discovered on their devices.

All the accused have been booked by the Nuh Police under various sections and are being investigated after which they would be presented before the district court and taken on remand.

Notably, Nuh was recently in the news in August for the assault on a cyber police station which was revealed to be premeditated and intended to destroy evidence of cyber fraud collected by the cops. A hijacked bus was used to break into the premises. The frenzied mob then attacked everything in sight. They ransacked and vandalised the area with the aim of eliminating important evidence. Furthermore, they tried to set fire to the police station and burn documents.

A total of 5000 police officers had discovered Rs 100 crores worth of cyber fraud during their operation in Nuh. 320 hideouts of cyber criminals were raided by the police in 14 villages in the Nuh district.