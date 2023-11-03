On Friday (3rd November) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey announced that he would retire from politics if it is proven that the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee asked “personal questions” to TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the questioning in cash-for-query scam allegations.

Taking to X, MP Nishikant Dubey said that Mahua Moitra was asked about businessman Darshan Hiranandani’s claim that he paid money for the TMC MP’s air travel and hotel and cars in India and abroad. He added that if anything “personal” other than this regarding any of her boyfriends was asked and proved, he would retire from politics. He also accused BSP MLA Danish Ali of tarnishing the image of MP Vinod Sonkar who is the Ethics Committee chairman. The BJP leader further challenged Congress and JD(U) MPs to show a copy of the discussion at the Ethics Committee meeting held on Thursday.

“The image of Scheduled Caste MP Vinod Sonkar ji has been hurt by @bspindia MP Danish Ali. In his affidavit, Darshan Hiranandani said that he had promised to pay the expenses (money) for Mahua’s (corrupt MP) air travel, hotel and car within the country and abroad. Ethics Committee Chairman Sonkar Ji asked for the ticket and hotel bill from Mahua. If apart from this he asked any question about Mahua ji’s male friend or staying with a male friend in a hotel, then I would retire from politics.

For information, just like in the Parliament, the debate is written verbatim in the Parliamentary Committee too. If @INCIndia, @Jduonline MPs have the guts, then show the copy of the debate. Danish, Don’t be so mean in the matter of woman’s victim card,” Dubey posted.

As reported earlier, the questioning by the Ethics Committee on Thursday ended abruptly after the TMC MP stormed out of the meeting. While leaving the meeting, Moitra accused the panel of asking “filthy questions”. The committee, however, hit back saying she did not cooperate and left to avoid answering more questions. As Mahua Moitra made her way out of the Parliament, some journalists questioned her on what sought of ‘filthy’ and personal’ questions were asked. opposition MPs including BSP MP Danish Ali, JD(U) MP Giridhari Yadav and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy among others who walked out of the meeting along with Mahua Moitra responded to the media by alleging that the committee asked ‘personal’ and ‘unethical’ questions and that details of the meeting were leaked to the media while it was ongoing.

On the other hand, the ethics committee chairperson Vinod Sonkar said “Mahua Moitra did not cooperate with the committee and the investigation. The Opposition members also made allegations in anger and suddenly walked out of the meeting to avoid answering more questions”

The Ethics Committee questioning comes after Dubey had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month titled “Re-emergence of nasty ‘Cash for Query’ in Parliament”, seeking a probe into his allegations. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes.