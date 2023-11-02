The Parliament Ethics Committee meeting where Mahua Moitra was summoned for questioning in the ‘cash for query scam’ on Thursday (November 2) ended abruptly after the TMC MP stormed out of the meeting. While leaving the meeting, Moitra accused the panel of asking “filthy questions”. The committee, however, hit back saying she did not cooperate and left to avoid answering more questions.

As she made her way out of the Parliament, some journalists questioned her on what sought of ‘filthy’ and personal’ questions were asked. The TMC MP retorted angrily, “They are picking on anything. Talking any rubbish. ‘You have tears in your eyes’, they said. Do I have tears in my eyes, you see tears?” Moitra said as she put her hands on her cheeks.

In a video posted by ANI, Mahua Moitra along with BSP MLA Danish Ali looked visibly agitated as they walked out of the ethics committee hearing.

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition parties MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BSP MP Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting.



TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her. pic.twitter.com/EkwYLPnD1O — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Meanwhile, opposition MPs who walked out of the meeting along with Mahua Moitra responded to the media by alleging that the committee asked ‘personal’ and ‘unethical’ questions and that details of the meeting were leaked to the media while it was ongoing. An Opposition MP said “it was too much”.

Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, who was also present there, said, “They asked personal questions to the Mahua Moitra. They do not have the right to ask personal questions, so we walked out.”

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy also retorted, “The whole line of questions it seems that he’s (Parliament Ethics Committee Chairman) acting on somebody’s behest. It is very, very bad. For two days we have been asking him some things…They are asking her (Mahua Moitra) where are you travelling? Where are you meeting? Can you give us your phone records?… There is no evidence of any cash transfer…”

The panel members, meanwhile, shot back saying that this was Moitra’s tactic to evade questioning.

“Mahua Moitra did not cooperate with the committee and the investigation. The Opposition members also made allegations in anger and suddenly walked out of the meeting to avoid answering more questions,” the ethics committee chairperson Vinod Sonkar said, accusing Mahua Moitra of using objectionable words against him and the panel’s functioning.

“Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav and other opposition MPs tried to accuse the committee and walked out… The committee will sit and decide the further action,” Sonkar added.

#WATCH | Chairman of Parliament Ethics Committee, Vinod Sonkar says, "Instead of giving answers, she (Mahua Moitra) got angry and used unparliamentary language for the Chairperson, and Committee members. Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav and other opposition MPs tried to accuse the… https://t.co/rIAz38FxoU pic.twitter.com/aA4I4E26AF — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Another panel member, Aparajita Sarangi, said Moitra “behaved in an angry, arrogant manner when asked about Darshan Hiranandani’s affidavit.”

According to reports, during questioning, Moitra reportedly informed the committee that the charge against her was based on a “sour personal relationship.”

It appeared that during her cross-examination, the issue escalated as most of her deposition revolved around her relationship with Supreme Court attorney Jai Anant Dehadrai, as she appeared to blame him for leaks and the allegations.

Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee on Thursday, November 2. The TMC leader disposed before the committee in the ‘cash for query scam’ in which she has been accused of misusing her Parliamentary privilege for monetary benefits.

Notably, Mahua Moitra is being questioned based on reports received by the Ethics Committee from three Union Ministries namely Home, Information Technology and External Affairs ministries, along with other documents and evidence.

The panel had sought information from the three ministries after a meeting held on October 26.

The committee had inquired about several things, including whether her login IP addresses and her locations matched.

It may be recalled that the IT ministry had stated that it had sent a report to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee confirming that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was accessed 49 times from Dubai.

It is notable here that businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who has admitted to getting access to Mahua Moitra’s Lok Sabha login ID and password, lives in Dubai.