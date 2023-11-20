The India vs Australia World Cup cricket game that concluded at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on 19th November ended in a disappointing loss for India. However, amid this, the country is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar. The football game is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha tomorrow (21st November) and the kick-off will take place at around 7 PM IST.

🚨 Broadcast Update 🚨



India's FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match against Qatar will be broadcast live on @Sports18 1, Sports 18 1HD, and Sports18 3, and streamed live on @JioCinema 🙌#FIFAWorldCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 20, 2023

Brace yourselves for the clash! ⚽ #India 🇮🇳 takes on #Qatar 🇶🇦 in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Kalinga Stadium. The battleground is set, and the football fever is soaring.



🗓️ 21 November 2023



🕖 07:00 PM



🎫 https://t.co/CLYS4dUXhj#OdishaForFootball pic.twitter.com/PHnhq4fQQE — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) November 13, 2023

Notably, India shares Group A with football powerhouses Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. The Sunil Chhetri-led team kicked off their campaign on a winning note against Kuwait, securing a 1-0 victory on November 16th at Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

We played a home game in Kuwait last night. To each and everyone who came and supported us, thank you, and I hope you too enjoyed the evening as much as we enjoyed your support . pic.twitter.com/ONLNrc63w1 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) November 17, 2023

Now, the head coach anticipates that the upcoming match against Qatar will be the most challenging for his team in Group A.

The Kalinga Stadium is anticipated to be filled to capacity for the qualifying game, with fans passionately supporting the Indian football side. Online tickets for the game against Qatar in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers have already been sold out. The prices for online tickets are Rs 200 for the North, South, and East stands and Rs 500 for the North West Stand. However, this has not deterred fans and the enthusiasm for the game has been soaring for days as tickets were still available at the stadium counter.

Indian Football fans have been seen waiting in queues outside the Kalinga Stadium to get a ticket for the FIFA Cup Game for several days now.

Taking to X, Journalist Tanmay Das shared a short video in which fans could be seen in a queue for the FIFA World Cup qualifier three days prior to the match.

"In a #Cricket crazy Nation". 3 more days to go for the @IndianFootball Vs #Qatar match of the #FIFAWorldCup qualifier at Kalinga Stadium on 21st Nov. #Football fans of #Bhubaneswar are in a big que to book their tickets to cheer #BlueTigers. @NewIndianXpress @XpressOdisha pic.twitter.com/MxMoaAqldl — Tanmay Das (@tanmay__das) November 18, 2023

Even on the day of the Cricket World Cup Final, the line for tickets to the FIFA qualifier match continued to grow.

Won't believe it. Today is the #CricketWorldCup final. The football fan of Odisha are waiting at Kalinga Stadium to get a ticket of @IndianFootball Vs @QFA_EN #FIFAWorldCupQualifiers AFC Cup match to be held on 21st November. @NewIndianXpress @XpressOdisha pic.twitter.com/FNWF5y3AK9 — Tanmay Das (@tanmay__das) November 19, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday (15th November), the All India Football Federation (AIFF) informed that an AIFF-FIFA world-class football academy will be launched in Bhubaneswar on 21st November. It will come up under the Talent Development Scheme (TDS) of the international governing body of football.

Taking to X, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also shared the development and extended full support of the Odisha government to FIFA to create the best facilities for Indian football players.

The Chief Minister tweeted, “Glad to share that FIFA has chosen #Bhubaneswar to set up India’s first #AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy to nurture football talents in the country. #Odisha Govt is committed to provide all support for growth of the sport and we are working in close partnership with Indian Football to create the best facilities for our football players.”

Glad to share that @FIFAcom has chosen #Bhubaneswar to set up India's first #AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy to nurture football talents in the country. #Odisha Govt is committed to provide all support for growth of the sport and we are working in close partnership with @IndianFootball… pic.twitter.com/AiCWJWyglj — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 15, 2023

Arsene Wenger has reached India!🇮🇳



He is expected to attend India's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar and inaugurate the FIFA Academy in Odisha. 💙#IndianFootball #SKIndianSports pic.twitter.com/qiXVrrQGvD — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) November 20, 2023

Further, FIFA has proposed Sergi Amezcua Fontrodona as the FIFA-trained coach to spearhead the project and serve as the head coach at the FIFA-AIFF academy. Arsene Wenger, the head of global football development at FIFA, will officiate the inauguration of the academy. Wenger who is expected to attend India’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar has already arrived in India for the inauguration.