Monday, November 20, 2023
HomeSportsIndia to play against Qatar in a FIFA qualifier in Bhubaneswar: How Odisha has...
FeaturedNews ReportsSports
Updated:

India to play against Qatar in a FIFA qualifier in Bhubaneswar: How Odisha has been prepping up for football away from cricket mania

The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team will be squaring off against Qatar on November 21 with an eye to the soccer world cup qualification.

Paurush Gupta
Sunil Chettri-led Indian side to step on the field against Qatar at the Kalinga stadium, online tickets sold out
Sunil Chettri-led Indian side to step on the field against Qatar at the Kalinga stadium, online tickets sold out (Image Source - Indian Football Team's X handle)
11

The India vs Australia World Cup cricket game that concluded at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on 19th November ended in a disappointing loss for India. However, amid this, the country is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar. The football game is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha tomorrow (21st November) and the kick-off will take place at around 7 PM IST. 

Notably, India shares Group A with football powerhouses Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. The Sunil Chhetri-led team kicked off their campaign on a winning note against Kuwait, securing a 1-0 victory on November 16th at Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

Now, the head coach anticipates that the upcoming match against Qatar will be the most challenging for his team in Group A. 

The Kalinga Stadium is anticipated to be filled to capacity for the qualifying game, with fans passionately supporting the Indian football side. Online tickets for the game against Qatar in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers have already been sold out. The prices for online tickets are Rs 200 for the North, South, and East stands and Rs 500 for the North West Stand. However, this has not deterred fans and the enthusiasm for the game has been soaring for days as tickets were still available at the stadium counter.

Indian Football fans have been seen waiting in queues outside the Kalinga Stadium to get a ticket for the FIFA Cup Game for several days now. 

Taking to X, Journalist Tanmay Das shared a short video in which fans could be seen in a queue for the FIFA World Cup qualifier three days prior to the match.

Even on the day of the Cricket World Cup Final, the line for tickets to the FIFA qualifier match continued to grow.

Earlier on Wednesday (15th November), the All India Football Federation (AIFF) informed that an AIFF-FIFA world-class football academy will be launched in Bhubaneswar on 21st November. It will come up under the Talent Development Scheme (TDS) of the international governing body of football.

Taking to X, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also shared the development and extended full support of the Odisha government to FIFA to create the best facilities for Indian football players. 

The Chief Minister tweeted, “Glad to share that FIFA has chosen #Bhubaneswar to set up India’s first #AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy to nurture football talents in the country. #Odisha Govt is committed to provide all support for growth of the sport and we are working in close partnership with Indian Football to create the best facilities for our football players.” 

Further, FIFA has proposed Sergi Amezcua Fontrodona as the FIFA-trained coach to spearhead the project and serve as the head coach at the FIFA-AIFF academy. Arsene Wenger, the head of global football development at FIFA, will officiate the inauguration of the academy. Wenger who is expected to attend India’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar has already arrived in India for the inauguration. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Paurush Gupta
Paurush Gupta
Proud Bhartiya, Hindu, Karma believer. Accidental Journalist who loves to read and write. Keen observer of National Politics and Geopolitics. Cinephile.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com