On Saturday (4th November), thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside the White House in Washington D.C. and vandalised the gates. The unruly protestors painted the White House gates with red paint before attempting to scale the fence around the President’s residence.

The protesting mob raised anti-semitic slogans like “From river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. Moreover, the protestors also raised “Allahu Akbar”, “Fu*k Joe Biden” slogans while accusing the US president of supporting the alleged genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

In a blatant display of hatred for Israel and the Jews, the pro-Hamas protesters chanted, “We don’t want a Jewish state. We want ’48!” referring to the 1948 Arab-Israel War.

Moreover, the Palestinian flag-yielding mob also vandalised prominent monuments including statues on Saturday. The pro-Palestine protestors covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags.

The protesting mob also screamed, “Long live the Intifada,” an Arabic term used to refer to Palestinian struggles, notably conflicts that lasted from 1987 to 1993 and from 2000 to around 2005 and killed thousands.

ANSWER coalition organised the anti-Israel demonstrations

The pro-Palestine protest was organised by “Act Now to Stop War and End Racism or simply the ANSWER coalition. In a press release issued on 3rd November, the ANSWER coalition said that “the US capital is gearing up for the largest mobilization in support of Palestine in the country’s history. Tens of thousands of activists are boarding buses from cities as far as Chicago, Houston, and Tampa to participate in the historic march.”

In another press statement, the ANSWER coalition said that over 450 organizations had endorsed the “National March on Washington”.

While the ANSWER coalition on its website says that at its core the ‘coalition’ includes “a partnership between Arab and non-Arab activists, fought a long and successful battle against excluding the Palestinian struggle for self-determination from the anti-war and peace movement”, the protestors on Saturday raised “From river to the sea, Palestine will be free” slogans.

This slogan has often been projected by Islamists like Rashida Tlaib among others as a slogan of ‘resistance’ and ‘self-determination’ and whatnot, it is said to be inspired by the Arabic slogan “Min il-maya lal maya, Falasteen 3arabiye” which means “From the river to the sea, Palestine is Arab”. This slogan calls for the removal or murder of all Jews from the region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Notably, the US government has been backing Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists. The US House of Representatives approved a bill for $14.3 billion in aid to Israel in its fight against the terrorist group.

Israel has declared at the beginning of the war its intent to eradicate Hamas from Gaza once and for all as it advances further into Gaza targeting terror infrastructure.