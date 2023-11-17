Desperate times call for desperate measures and a man is willing to do some of the most odd things in these desperate times. Paras Saklecha, the Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam constituency, is one such example. As Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls on Friday, November 17 for the crucial Assembly election, a video went viral today in which the Congress leader was seen willingly getting beaten up with chappals (slippers) by a Muslim fakir.

According to reports, the Congress leader was happily taking the beating, that too with slippers, as part of a blessing before the state assembly elections.

In the video, the Congress candidate Paras Saklecha is seen taking out a pair of slippers from a plastic bag and offering it to the Muslim fakir, who in turn uses the slipper to beat up the Congress leader left, right and centre. Paras Saklecha is seen standing patiently in front of the fakir with his head bowed down and taking the beating with a smile on his face. Towards the end of the video, one can also see the Congress leader thanking the fakir for his ‘chappal slaps’ or ‘blessings’.

If media reports are to be believed this elderly man in the video, famously known as “Fakira Babaji”, is in demand by the people and politicians this polling season as he is believed to “have wish-fulfilling” powers.

Congress leader Paras Saklecha insults BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya

It might not be widely known that Paras Saklecha, the Congress representative for Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam constituency, was once a math professor. Nevertheless, in 2019, the highly educated and well-read Congress lawmaker stoked controversy when he proceeded to disparage BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya, referring to her as a ‘Dayan’ (witch). He had said that Sadhvi Pragya is no less than a witch because Hemant Karkare died as a result of her “sharp” (curse).

Here it becomes important to mention how Sadhvi Pragya, now a BJP leader and Bhopal MP, is widely believed to be one of the victims of the Congress party’s attempt to invent Hindu Terror. Sadhvi Pragya, accused in the Malegaon Blast Case, was granted bail in April 2017, eight long years after she was jailed. The arrest of Sadhvi Pragya among others was used by the Congress party to fan the theory of “Hindu Terrorism”. Many had gone on to assert, including a senior official in the erstwhile UPA administration, that the entire charade was an elaborate ploy organized by senior members of the UPA administration for political gains.

MP assembly polls

Meanwhile, voting for the crucial Assembly elections is underway in Madhya Pradesh today (Friday, November 17). Congress and the BJP are the two main contenders for power in the state. Many prominent leaders of both parties, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Congress Chief Kamal Nath, are in the fray. The counting of votes in the state will take place on December 3.