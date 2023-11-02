In central Mumbai’s Wadala region, a man is said to have brutally murdered an elderly woman before throwing her body out of the house. According to the official, the 27-year-old accused, identified as Mohd Faiz Rafique Sayyad, was arrested on Wednesday (2nd November). He is a resident of BPT Gate No 5 area in Wadala East.

The accused murdered the 75-year-old woman by hitting her on her head with a steel rod. The woman identified as Sugrabi Hussain Mulla is said to have died on the spot. According to the reports, the accused stuffed the woman’s body in a gunny bag and threw her body out the window of the house after killing her.

The accused also tried to destroy the evidence by setting the body of the woman on fire.

This is not the first time that such a brutal crime has been reported from the Mumbai district of Maharashtra. Earlier on 18th October, a case of honour killing of an interfaith couple came to light in Mumbai, where a young couple’s interfaith marriage turned into a tragic tale of violence and despair.

A 20-year-old woman named Gulnaz Khan and her 22-year-old husband, Karan Ramesh Chandra, were brutally murdered on Saturday (14th October) by the woman’s father Gora Raeesuddin Khan (50), her brother Salman Khan (22), and their accomplice Mohammad Kaif.

The Mumbai Police arrested these three accused and three other minors in connection with the case on Tuesday (17th October). According to reports, the incident unfolded as the family members of Gulnaz Khan, originally hailing from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, were vehemently opposed to her marriage to Karan Ramesh Chandra, which took place in 2022.

In August this year, Mumbai-based Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh reportedly killed his brother-in-law with a crowbar and then chopped his body into several pieces. Shafiq murdered the 17-year-old Ishwar for allegedly passing comments against his wife and her sister. As per the police, Ishwar was raised by Shafiq’s father-in-law.

Ishwar’s dead body was chopped into five pieces and later hidden in the kitchen. The murder took place in Mumbai’s Chembur area. The victim’s body was recovered from Shafiq’s kitchen in his two-room flat in the MHADA locality locality in the RCF area of Chembur.

As per the police, Shafiq asked Ishwar to stop commenting on his wife for a long time. However, when Ishwar didn’t listen to him, an infuriated Shafiq proceeded to murder him and later butchered his dead body.

Also, in June this year, the Maharashtra police arrested a 56-year-old man for murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body before disposing it. The police revealed that the man chopped his partner’s body with a tree cutter and boiled her body parts in a pressure cooker. He later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them.

Some media reports quoted residents as alleging that the accused boiled body parts of the victim and flushed them in the toilet. At the same time, some people claimed that after boiling, the pieces were fed to the dogs.

A detailed report regarding this crime can be read here.