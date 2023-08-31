Thursday, August 31, 2023
Mumbai: Shafiq Shaikh murders ‘brother-in-law’ Ishwar, chops his dead body into 5 pieces and hides it in the kitchen

The victim's body was recovered from Shafiq's kitchen in his two-room flat in the MHADA locality locality in the RCF area of Chembur.

Shafiq confessed to the murder during interrogation (Source: NDTV)
On Wednesday, August 30, a case of a gruesome murder came to light from India’s financial capital. Mumbai-based Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh reportedly killed his brother-in-law with a crowbar and then chopped his body into several pieces. Shafiq murdered the 17-year-old Ishwar for allegedly passing comments against his wife and her sister. As per the police, Ishwar was raised by Shafiq’s father-in-law.

Ishwar was not related to Shafiq’s wife and father-in-law by blood even though Shafiq’s wife considered him her brother. As per reports, Ishwar’s dead body was chopped into five pieces and later hidden in the kitchen. The murder took place in Mumbai’s Chembur area.

As per the police, Shafiq asked Ishwar to stop commenting on his wife for a long time. However, when Ishwar didn’t listen to him, an infuriated Shafiq proceeded to murder him and later butchered his dead body.

Shafiq’s father-in-law inquired about Ishwar’s whereabouts after the latter went missing for two days. He approached the cops suspecting that something had gone wrong. Later, Shafiq confessed to the murder upon being interrogated.

The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, has been arrested under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) under the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

