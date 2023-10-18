A case of honour killing of an interfaith couple has come to light in Mumbai, where a young couple’s interfaith marriage turned into a tragic tale of violence and despair.

A 20-year-old woman named Gulnaz Khan and her 22-year-old husband, Karan Ramesh Chandra, were brutally murdered on Saturday (14th October) by the woman’s father Gora Raeesuddin Khan (50), her brother Salman Khan (22), and their accomplice Mohammad Kaif.

The Mumbai Police arrested these three accused and three other minors in connection with the case on Tuesday (17th October). According to reports, the incident unfolded as the family members of Gulnaz Khan, originally hailing from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, were vehemently opposed to her marriage to Karan Ramesh Chandra, which took place in 2022.

Despite the family’s disapproval, the couple had tied the knot. The situation took a devastating turn when the family lured the couple to Mumbai under the guise of resolving their differences.

Subsequently, Gora and Salman Khan, along with their associate Mohammad Kaif and three minors, executed the heinous crime. The police investigation began when Karan Ramesh Chandra’s body was discovered with his throat slit.

The dead body was found in a well at an isolated telecom factory in the Govandi area. Upon discovering the body with a slit throat, the police initiated a murder case and also circulated his photograph to gather information.

Police interrogation of the victim’s family

Simultaneously, Gulnaz was reported missing, prompting suspicions to fall on her family. Further probing led the authorities to unravel a grim sequence of events that led to the gruesome act of murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Hemraj Rajput said, “We began questioning Gulnaz’s father Gora Raeesuddin Khan and brother Salman Khan and found that they murdered the couple.”

Gora and Salman, engaged in the garment business, frequently visited Dharavi in Mumbai for work, extending their stays for considerable durations. Last year, Gulnaz disclosed her relationship with Chandra to her family.

The couple proceeded with their marriage. However, the girl’s family members were angry with this interfaith marriage. They called the couple to Mumbai under the guise of resolving their conflict.

Unravelling the murder plan

DCP (zone VI) Hemraj Rajput said, “As time passed, relatives came to know it, following which the girl’s father and brother said they felt embarrassed. They decided to kill Chandra and accordingly called them to Mumbai pretending to be interested in resolving the dispute between them.”

Upon the couple’s arrival in the city, the father-son duo – Gora Raeesuddin Khan and Salman Khan – along with the son’s friend Mohammad Kaif and three other minors, took Karan Ramesh Chandra to a secluded location in Govandi.

They killed Chandra by slitting his throat and disposed of the body in a nearby well. Subsequently, in the night, when Gulnaz began inquiring about her husband, her family members took her to Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai on a false pretext.

“There they strangled her using a rope and disposed of her body in the jungle,” the officer added. During the inquiry, the accused confessed to their involvement in the murders.

The police subsequently arrested Gora Raeesuddin Khan, Salman Khan, and Salman’s friend Mohammad Kaif. Moreover, the authorities have detained three minors for aiding in the crime.

Legal proceedings are currently underway, with the accused individuals remanded in police custody for 11 days following their recent arrest. The investigation is ongoing in this case of interfaith violence.