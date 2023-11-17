In Haryana’s Nuh, a group of Hindu devotees, mostly women, reportedly came under attack from a nearby madrasa while going for the ‘Kuan Pujan’ ritual. The incident was reported on the night of 16th November.

“Some women were headed for Kuan Pujan and we have received a complaint that some children from the madrasa pelted stones at them. People from both communities have gathered here in this regard. The police spoke to them and sent them back home. We are filing an FIR and the accused, the maulvi of the madrasa have been called and they will be rounded up immediately. We appeal to the people to maintain peace, and proper investigation will be conducted,” Narendra Singh Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, said. The police appealed to people to maintain peace in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

The police added that no serious injuries have been reported and the details of injured persons can only be shared after the medical examination.

More than six women have been injured in the attack, according to Navbharat Times. Some children have also reportedly been injured in the attack. According to Haryana Tak, police deployment has been increased around Jama Masjid in Nuh.

#WATCH | After reports of stone-pelting in Haryana's Nuh, SP Nuh, Narendra Singh Bijarniya says, "Some females were going for 'Kuan Poojan' and there has been a complaint that stones were pelted by some children from the madrasa. People from both communities gathered here in this… pic.twitter.com/oM2XtQLq1y — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

The Kuan Pujan ritual was being observed by the local women for the son of one Ram Avatar, a resident of ward No 11 in Nuh. As per the reports, the women were heading to the Kailash Mandir at around 8.30 pm when stones were pelted at them. When the women were returning from the temple, the accused began to pelt stones at them for a second time. This led to tension in the area with members from both communities coming face to face.

The police arrived on the spot and prevented the situation from escalating. Angry residents raised slogans against the police administration. Meanwhile, two to three people have reportedly been detained and some people have been interrogated. Injured women were admitted to Nuh CHC for treatment.

Earlier, violence had broken out in Nuh during the Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

On 31st July, a Brajmandal Jalabhishek Shobha Yatra carried by Hindus in Muslim-dominated Nuh in Mewat was attacked by Islamists. Stones were pelting, shots were fired by the accused hiding in the surrounding hills of Aravalli, and full-blown vandalism was perpetrated on Hindus claiming at least six lives.

At least 2,000 women and children took shelter in the Nalhar temple amid heavy firing from the Islamists. Police had discovered provocative videos and audio on social media and messages revealing that the violence was planned well in advance with an aim to “kill 20-30 people” when the yatra reached Bhadas.