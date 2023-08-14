On 12th August, it was reported that the Haryana Police team and Special Task Force arrested a person identified as Afzal from Firozpur Jhirka for circulating provocative videos and audio on social media and messaging services. He was a part of the violence that Islamists had unleashed in Haryana’s Nuh district on July 31. He has been accused of publishing videos of rioters indulging in arson and damaging public and private property by the name of ‘Mewat Ka Badla’ (revenge of Mewat) on social media.

Afzal is a resident of Firozpur Jirka, a village near Nuh. Haryana police’s cyber cell has filed two FIRs against him. Notably, 11 FIRs have been registered in total for posting provocative posts on social media.

‘Should kill 20-30 people’

A few days ago, two audio files made it to headlines where a person was heard provocating Muslims living in and around Nuh, Haryana. Afzal posted the audio in two groups. In the audio, he said that only 2-4 people (Hindus) were killed at the Khedla roundabout. He urged his fellow community members to kill at least 20-30 people (Hindus) when Yatra reached Bhadas.

Afzal and other rioters snatched mobile phones and videos from the media personnel covering the Islamist violence in Nuh. He was also making provocative videos and circulating them on WhatsApp groups to instigate the Muslim community further.

218 arrests so far in Nuh violence

So far, Haryana police have arrested 218 people in Nuh violence. Besides, 110 suspects are still in police custody. Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya has instructed the police to detain suspects and arrest them once the police have evidence against them.

Congress defends the rioters

As the Haryana police continue the crackdown on Islamists who unleashed mayhem on the streets of Nuh in Haryana, Congress has come in support of these rioters. Standing strong in defence of these Muslim rioters, Congress MLAs Aftab Ajmed and Mohammed Ilyas have condemned the Haryana Police’s actions, calling it an attack on ‘innocent’ people.

Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra rescheduled for 28th August

On 13th August, it was announced that Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra had to be rescheduled for 28th August as the Islamists brutally attacked it on 31st July. The decision was made during Mahapanchayat held at Palwar.

“The Hindu Mahapanchayat during a meeting in Haryana’s Palwal has decided that on 28th August, we will complete the incomplete yatra which fell victim to the genocidal attack by jihadists and terrorists. It is our pledge that those killed by the mob get Rs 1 crore in compensation along with a government job while the injured get Rs 50 lakh,” Alok Bansal, VHP spokesperson said.

Nuh Shobhayatra attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people, including innocent 4 Hindus and two policemen, were killed as a result of the riots.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.