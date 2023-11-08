A 35-year-old man was reportedly shot dead at his home in Gharyala village, which is part of Tarn Taran district’s Patti sub-division. The police took cognizance of the event and arrested his wife, Baljit Kaur in the case. The prime accused has been identified as one Mahavir Singh who is yet to be arrested. The police are making efforts to nab him.

According to the reports, it is believed that the wife of the deceased knew Mahavir Singh (24) of the Lakhna village. She confessed that she knew Mahavir Singh who happened to kill the deceased on 7th November.

The deceased person has been identified as Ranjit Singh, who ran a gym in the village. According to police, the deceased returned from Qatar about seven months ago after spending seven to eight years there. He was working in Qatar and sending money to his family from there previously.

The deceased was the father of two children, a boy and a girl.

A 33-year-old man who had returned to Punjab after 8 years from abroad to settle down with his family was murdered last night while he was sleeping at home. During the investigation, it was discovered that his wife was having an affair with someone else, and they both planned and… pic.twitter.com/gLWiKnmJ66 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 7, 2023

The incident is said to have happened at around 1 am. on 7th November when Ranjit Singh was fast asleep at his home. “At around 1 am, two unidentified persons barged into our house and opened fire, killing my son on the spot,” said Malook Singh, the father of the deceased person.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-Patti City Jaspal Singh also commented on the issue and confirmed that the prime accused Mahavir Singh was known to the wife of the deceased. “As per the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the victim’s house, the accused entered the home at around 1:06 am and remained there till 1:20 am. When we questioned the deceased’s wife, she disclosed that she knew the prime accused Mahavir Singh (24) of Lakhna village. As per our initial investigations, Mahavir and one unidentified person committed the crime,” the DSP said.

The primary accused is yet to be arrested and the police are making efforts to nab him. However, the wife of the deceased person, Baljit Kaur has been arrested by the police. The police said that the reason behind the murder would be known after the investigation.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against Mahavir, Baljit Kaur, and one unknown person at Patti City police station. Investigations are underway.