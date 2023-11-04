Saturday, November 4, 2023
Updated:

Rajasthan: Congress leader Karan Singh Yadav resigns over allocation of election tickets, holds protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s residence

On Friday, Karan Singh Yadav and his supporters also held a massive protest outside Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's residence over ticket distribution for Rajasthan assembly elections

OpIndia Staff
Karan Singh Yadav
Karan Singh Yadav. Image Source: YouTube Channel of Republic Bharat
11

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Rajasthan’s senior Congress leader and former MP Karan Singh Yadav resigned from the party on Friday (3rd November). In a letter addressed to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, he expressed his discontent with the allocation of Congress tickets in the Alwar district. The assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on 25 November. Karan Singh Yadav’s resignation from the party comes as a big blow to the Congress organisation facing the challenge of defending the Ashok Gehlot government.

Karan Singh Yadav urged for a reassessment of the party candidates declared for the Kathumar and Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, as well as Behror seats. He further cautioned that if these changes are not implemented, his letter should be considered as his resignation from Congress and that this resignation should be accepted.

On Friday, Karan Singh Yadav and his supporters also held a massive protest outside Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s residence over ticket distribution for Rajasthan assembly elections. At this time, his supporters raised slogans against Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh who is considered a close aide of Rahul Gandhi.

Former Member of Parliament Karan Singh Yadav is currently in disagreement with the Congress party’s decision to nominate Sanjay Yadav from Behror, Mangelal Meena from Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, and Sanjana Yadav from Kathua constituency. He emphasised that Johrilal Meena from Rajgarh-Laxmangarh and Babulal Bairwa from Kathua have previously served as three-time MLAs, and it is not appropriate to deny tickets to such experienced leaders.

Yadav is advocating for the Congress ticket to be given to long-standing activist Advocate Bastiram Yadav from Behror. Additionally, Yadav stated his intention to meet the party’s organisational General Secretary, KC Venugopal, on Saturday.

The dissatisfaction among Congress leaders regarding the allocation of tickets appears to be ongoing. In addition to Yadav, several former MLAs have publicly voiced their discontent with the ticket distribution and have declared their intentions to contest the elections if the tickets are not reconsidered. Johrilal Meena, an MLA representing the Rajgarh-Laxmangarh assembly constituency, has submitted his nomination as an Independent candidate, despite being denied a ticket by the party.

A coordination committee was established by the Alwar district Congress president to handle ticket distribution row within the Congress party. The committee had the task of meeting with disgruntled leaders and managing the situation. However, even after two days had passed, the committee did not achieve significant success in this endeavour. The matter has now reached Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

