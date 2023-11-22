The Rajasthan police have arrested two youths and detained a minor for allegedly gang-raping a minor in Rajasthan’s Didwana district. According to reports, the car in which the minor was gang-raped had the poster of Congress candidate Mukesh Bhakar. The three youths allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped the 16-year-old girl after taking her to a deserted area in the Ladun police station area of Nagaur district on Sunday night.

On 20th November, the victim along with her father went to the Ladaun police station and got a complaint filed. As per the victim’s account, on the night of 19th November, three people kidnapped the girl and took her with them. The accused took the girl to a deserted place and gang-raped her. They then threw the unconscious minor outside her house from a car and fled from the scene.

After finding that the girl was missing, the family and their neighbours were already on the road looking for her. When the car dropped her and fled, the locals tried to chase it, but the accused drove away. After the girl regained consciousness, the victim revealed that one Bhura from the neighbourhood had called her outside, and then two others joined and forced her into the car. They took per to a field and raped her there.

Police investigation revealed that the crime was committed in a car which was involved in the campaign of Congress candidate Mukesh Bhakar from Ladnun. Of the three persons nabbed, one accused is a minor.

ASP Didwana, Yogendra Faujdar, stated, “Around 11 am, a minor girl and her father filed a complaint against three accused. Subsequently, all three, including one minor, were detained by the police.”

In the complaint filed, the girl’s father wrote, “Yesterday, on November 19 at 11:30pm, we were asleep when I heard a noise outside. I woke up and noticed that the gate of the house was open, and my minor daughter was not inside. I went out, but found no one. Then, I informed the people in the locality. The locals began looking for my daughter. Around 1 am, a car entered our street and threw out my daughter. The locals chased the vehicle, but it managed to escape. My daughter was extremely distressed. When I questioned her, she told me that Bhura, from our neighbourhood, called her outside. When she went there two others joined, and the three forced her into a car. They subjected her to sexual assault in a field. As she began feeling unwell, she implored them to take her back home. “

The medical examination of the victim has been conducted and the police are still collecting her version. Meanwhile, angry locals reportedly raised slogans against the police and the Gehlot government.

Ladun SHO, Rajendra Bhurdak said that out of the three accused, two adults arrested are Mahaveer and Jasaram, apart from a 16-year-old minor. They all are from the nearby localities. Talking about the car having posters of the local Congress MLA, the police officer said that the matter is under investigation, and details about the vehicle used can only be revealed after the accused are interrogated.