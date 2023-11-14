Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Sand mafia tractor carrying sand illegally mows down cop in Bihar, leaves a home guard critical

According to the police one home guard who was injured in the incident is said to be critical.

ANI
(Left) Mortal remains of the deceased Bihar cop; (Right) Home guard also injured (Source: Republic)
A police Inspector was allegedly moved down by a tractor transporting sand illegally near Mahulia Tand village in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The deceased inspector has been identified as Prabhat Ranjan, a resident of Siwan district.”He was rushed to a nearby Hospital where doctors said he was brought dead,” as per police.

The injured home guard has been identified as Rajesh Kumar. “He was admitted to a private clinic in the city where his condition is said to be critical,” police said.

“Garhi police station in-charge mowed down allegedly by a tractor carrying sand illegally, one Home Guard also injured in the incident in Mahulia Tand village of Jamui district,” police said.

Upon receiving the word, police officials reached the spot and started investigating the matter, they said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

