Telangana: Congress promises to withdraw cases against its workers if it comes power, ‘bring misdeeds of BRS without fear’, Revanth Reddy says

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the party will remove all the cases registered against its workers if voted power in the poll-bound state. The TPCC chief said Congress workers should continue to bring the alleged misdeeds of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the fore without fear.

“If elected, we will withdraw all false cases filed against Congress workers. I would urge our workers to bring the misdeeds of the ruling party to the fore without fear,” Reddy said at a press briefing in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He said all rival forces have ganged up to defeat the Congress in the November 30 elections.

“In Telangana, the ongoing campaign stops by Chief Minister KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are pointing to the fact that they have joined forces to defeat the Congress,” Reddy added.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

