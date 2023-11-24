Thanksgiving is a major national holiday in the United States and Canada that is observed with gusto. The first image that springs to mind when one thinks of Thanksgiving is a turkey; Thanksgiving celebrations are incomplete without eating turkey. While Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate the harvest season and show gratitude for the year’s blessings, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) faced some serious embarrassment this year.

On November 23, PETA took to X to preach to people not to eat turkeys on Thanksgiving and posted an illogical illustration of a ‘family’ of turkeys holding ‘hands’ while sitting around a table set for dinner. The turkeys wear clothing yet preserve their facial traits. In the centre, a plate of roasted human meat on a bed of salad in the centre of the table where the cooked turkey would normally be put is seen. The main dish is surrounded by several dishes.

Along with this illustration, PETA wrote, “We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us—you don’t have to do it to them, either.”

Soon after, an X Community Note was added to the said post, which stated that contrary to PETA’s assertion that turkeys would never eat human meat, turkeys are omnivorous and can eat anything they can fit in their mouth, and that if they were larger in size and had the necessary means to farm and eat human meat, they would most probably do so.

According to the article linked with the Community Note, Turkeys are omnivorous and will eat insects, spiders, grubs, mice, lizards, seeds, acorns, fruits, grasses, and forbs. The article goes on to say that an “aggressive tom may charge at the person, chase them, or even attempt to attack by flapping its wings, pecking, or spurring.”

Along with the ironic Community Note, PETA’s X post also received numerous critical and even sarcastic responses with many calling out PETA for suggesting that Turkeys would never eat humans.

One X user wrote, “Looks like we need to get them before they get us. Good PSA.”

Another one replied, “That’s why I like my place on the food chain, at the top. I also don’t swim in the ocean or go beating around the jungle with a pork chop tied around my neck. Humans are omnivores. You don’t have to eat meat. You don’t get to make that choice for anyone else.”

One Derrik Behler wrote, “We aren’t lucky. We are better, smarter, more valuable, and a higher form of life.”

Another X user wrote, “Best community notes ever??”, commenting on the community note added to the PETA post.

One Lucas wrote, “Speak for yourself! I love getting spit roasted!”

Another one wrote, “The community note is sending me [face with tears of joy emoji].”

One “Squirrel Mob” wrote, “Lol PETA has been making metal album covers for the last decade.”

Another one wrote, “What do we have to do to get Peta shut down already?”

Notably, PETA was conducting a ThanksVegan campaign in the United States with “turkey showgirls,” star-studded messages to make people celebrate a ‘vegan’ Thanksgiving holiday and “give birds a break”.

PETA’s habit of preaching veganism on festive occasions is not new. Its Indian outfit PETA India is notorious for giving sermons on Hindu festivals. PETA India has a history of shaming Hindu festivals and how they are celebrated. In the past, during Holi, it has urged Hindus to refrain from applying colours at animals and instead opt for vegan thandai. It has also urged Hindus to refrain from lighting fireworks during Diwali in order not to ‘scare’ the animals. However, their determination to promote veganism and protect animals vanishes on Islamic festivals like Bakrid. In a rare display of courage to stand against animal sacrifice on Bakri Eid in Bhopal in 2014, the PETA activists were allegedly assaulted by a mob.