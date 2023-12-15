The Bachchan family is making headlines once more, but this time for all the wrong reasons. There have been long-running allegations that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are at odds, therefore, she reportedly moved out of the family residence and into her mother’s house. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan had been struggling with the issues for years and now things have come to a crucial point.

A source close to the family cited by Times Now divulged, “It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now matters have come to a head.” Aishwarya now splits her time between her mother and in-laws’ house where she and her husband remain in a completely separate and isolated section from other members of the family.

According to numerous sources, she and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have not spoken to each other in a few years and won’t even acknowledge each other’s existence. Abhishek finds himself entangled in the conflict between his obligations to his wife and children and his parents. The already tumultuous relationship has worsened since Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda moved in permanently into Jalsa.

Divorce doesn’t appear to be an option anytime soon, though. This is because prominent parties are involved and cannot afford to be associated with a scandal. Allegations that megastar Amitabh Bachchan unfollowed his daughter-in-law on Instagram sparked a lot of attention on the Internet earlier this month. This sparked a lot of conversation on social media where users shared strange theories regarding the rivalry between the Bachchan family.

The claims of a family feud intensified after Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his eighty years old. Shweta posted a picture of her parents and their grandchildren Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda with the comment, “May you always be surrounded by love,” on her official Instagram account.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the same photo on social media but with a slight variation. She cut out Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda and left just her father-in-law and daughter in the spotlight with the caption, “Always, God Bless.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after a whirlwind relationship and had their only child Aaradhya in 2011. The two actors have worked in movies like Guru, Raavan, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan among others.