Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Land businessman Satyendra Singh shot dead in Patna during morning walk
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Land businessman Satyendra Singh shot dead in Patna during morning walk

The attack occurred in an area under the Beur police station while victim Satyendra Singh was en route to his morning walk.

OpIndia Staff
Satyendra Singh Shot Dead in Patna
Satyendra Singh Shot Dead in Patna. Image Source: Bhaskar
8

In a shocking turn of events, Patna witnessed a brutal crime on Thursday (7th December) morning, as unidentified criminals fatally shot 42-year-old land businessman Satyendra Singh. The attack occurred in an area under the Beur police station while victim Satyendra Singh was en route to his morning walk. The victim died on the spot. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Upon receiving the information, police authorities arrived at the scene, launching an investigation into the case.

Satyendra Singh left his house for a morning walk on Thursday morning. At this time, the assailants who came on a motorcycle gunned him down. The incident was also confirmed by the Beur police station in charge. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Satyendra Singh was a resident of the Betaura village. Every day he would go out for a walk with his friends in the morning. On Thursday, Satyendra had gone out for a morning walk with his companions Pramod and Nepali. As soon as they went to some distance from the house, three criminals on bikes, who were already hiding nearby, started firing at them.

Satyendra, Pramod and Nepali started running away to save themselves. The criminals fired several bullets at Satyendra Singh one after the other. The shooters chased him for almost 100 meters. Satyendra Singh was shot three times in the firing by criminals, due to which he died on the spot.

After the incident, people took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. As soon as the news of the murder was received, the police of Beur police station reached the spot and started investigating. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. During the investigation, two boxes and three live bullets were recovered by the police from the spot.

According to reports, Ramjanam Singh, uncle of the deceased, said that three criminals were already sitting on a motorcycle. The criminals had come from Betaura village and after committing the incident, fled towards Beur. Satyendra Singh’s family members have denied having any dispute with anyone.

The police are suspecting that some contract killers might have executed this murder. The investigation team has scanned the footage of all the CCTV cameras around the spot. Efforts are on to identify the murderers so that the police can easily reach the mastermind behind this plot. Phulwari Sharif DSP Abhijit Kumar Singh said that Satyendra Singh’s close friends are being questioned. The police are investigating all aspects and trying to arrest the criminals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Shashi Tharoor should be in jail’: Mahua Moitra’s ex Jai Anant drops another explosive post. Here is what his deleted post claimed about ‘molestation’

OpIndia Staff -

Pro-Hamas ‘journalist’ from Gaza, who mocked murder of Israeli children and was endorsed by Mohammed Zubair, killed in air strike

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi cannot be intimidated to take any decision against India’s interests’: Vladimir Putin praises PM Modi again

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nehru’s photos will be removed’: CT Ravi responds to Priyank Kharge’s statement of removing Sarvarkar’s photos from Karnataka assembly

ANI -

SC Bar Association president writes to DY Chandrachud expressing shock over Dushyant Dave’s open letter to the CJI, asks to ignore such ‘pressure tactics’

OpIndia Staff -

Calls from Dubai-Pakistani numbers, demand for money and then murder: Shocking revelations on the conspiracy to murder Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

OpIndia Staff -

‘Proud to play a crucial role in India’s impressive strides in renewable energy’: Gautam Adani on building the world’s largest green energy park in...

OpIndia Staff -

“Country is more important than power”: Devendra Fadnavis writes to Ajit Pawar objecting to the inclusion of Nawab Malik in ‘Mahayuti’ alliance

OpIndia Staff -

“People of Palestine have high expectations from Pakistan”: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urges ‘brave’ Pakistan to help Gaza against Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya fulfils his promise of blackening his face if BJP wins 50 seats in the state

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com