In a shocking turn of events, Patna witnessed a brutal crime on Thursday (7th December) morning, as unidentified criminals fatally shot 42-year-old land businessman Satyendra Singh. The attack occurred in an area under the Beur police station while victim Satyendra Singh was en route to his morning walk. The victim died on the spot. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Upon receiving the information, police authorities arrived at the scene, launching an investigation into the case.

Satyendra Singh left his house for a morning walk on Thursday morning. At this time, the assailants who came on a motorcycle gunned him down. The incident was also confirmed by the Beur police station in charge. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Satyendra Singh was a resident of the Betaura village. Every day he would go out for a walk with his friends in the morning. On Thursday, Satyendra had gone out for a morning walk with his companions Pramod and Nepali. As soon as they went to some distance from the house, three criminals on bikes, who were already hiding nearby, started firing at them.

Satyendra, Pramod and Nepali started running away to save themselves. The criminals fired several bullets at Satyendra Singh one after the other. The shooters chased him for almost 100 meters. Satyendra Singh was shot three times in the firing by criminals, due to which he died on the spot.

After the incident, people took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. As soon as the news of the murder was received, the police of Beur police station reached the spot and started investigating. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. During the investigation, two boxes and three live bullets were recovered by the police from the spot.

According to reports, Ramjanam Singh, uncle of the deceased, said that three criminals were already sitting on a motorcycle. The criminals had come from Betaura village and after committing the incident, fled towards Beur. Satyendra Singh’s family members have denied having any dispute with anyone.

The police are suspecting that some contract killers might have executed this murder. The investigation team has scanned the footage of all the CCTV cameras around the spot. Efforts are on to identify the murderers so that the police can easily reach the mastermind behind this plot. Phulwari Sharif DSP Abhijit Kumar Singh said that Satyendra Singh’s close friends are being questioned. The police are investigating all aspects and trying to arrest the criminals.