In another display of hatred for the Hindu sentiment by the Congress, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda has said that “too much importance is being given to religion through the Ram Mandir and that democracy is being undermined.

His statement comes just weeks before the country is due to celebrate the inauguration of and the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Sam Pitroda is one of Rahul Gandhi’s most trusted advisors and aides. His statement about Ram Mandir adds to a series of anti-temple jibes he has taken in the past.

#WATCH | On Ram Temple, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda says, "I'm worried about it because too much importance is given to religion. I see that democracy is being undermined. When the Prime Minister of a country for 10 years does not give a press conference.… pic.twitter.com/765aIzLSzt — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Sam Pitroda added, “So there are signals I’m getting which says we are in the wrong direction. When a nation is involved in Ram Temple, that bothers me. To me, religion is a personal thing. Don’t confuse it with the national agenda. The national agenda should focus on education, employment, growth, economy, inflation, health, environment, and pollution. Nobody talks about that.”

In a direct attack on the people of India, Pitroda added, “Everyone is talking about a Hindu temple. Everyone talks about Lord Ram. This is not how you build a modern nation.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “We have seen that the nations built on religion, whether it is Israel or Pakistan, are very different from the nations built on democracy, freedom, human rights, diversity, and inclusion like America. That’s what we want. Our founding fathers very clearly articulated, understood, and put it in our constitution that everybody is equal.”

He added, “I don’t care what religion you practice. I have to respect you for who you are. And not what religion you follow. I’m not going to dictate what you eat, or what you pray for. That’s your personal freedom. And when the entire nation is hung up on Ram Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi, and all this stuff, it really upsets me and bothers me.”

Sam Pitroda then ‘clarified’ his stance on religion by saying, “I said my wife is very religious. I am not a religious person. She has a little temple at home. It’s fine. She is entitled to do that. But don’t get me involved. I am not a religious person. That doesn’t mean I don’t agree with what she does. That’s her privilege. I have said earlier that I have outsourced my religion to my mother and my wife. They are doing a great job. I don’t interfere.”

Sam Pitroda concluded by saying that PM is spending all the time in temples and that “bothers him”. “Religion is something very personal. Don’t nationalize it. Don’t use it for political gains. A Prime Minister is spending time in temples all the time. It bothers me. I would rather have him go to schools, libraries and scientific institutions and not visit lots of temples. But that’s my view. People have to decide how they feel about it.”

Moreover, Sam Pitroda was asked by the agency to clear his stand on the Electronic Voting Machine. In 2018, the plenary session of the Congress party had passed a political resolution demanding ballot papers to replace the EVMs. Sam Pitroda was asked this question because of his recognition as a person who has worked on promoting the use of technology.

He said, “I am talking as a citizen whose vote matters. That is the first thing. I am speaking for every citizen whose vote matters and is valuable. It should be handled properly and you should give me confidence and trust as an election commission because you are independent. And if you don’t do, the Supreme Court should intervene. That’s one thing.”

Pitroda also called on INDI Alliance members to to pay attention to this issue than it has been given. “As a political person, I request my party to take this very seriously. I would request all the alliance members to pay much more attention to this than you have paid. It is not a simple issue. Don’t overlook it. Because the 2024 election is going to decide the destiny of the nation. It is going to decide the path that India takes in the future. And I am worried about it,” he said.

Detailing his “worries” on the matter, the Rahul aide said, “I’m worried about it because too much importance is given to religion. I see that democracy is being undermined. When the Prime Minister of a country for 10 years does not give a press conference, that bothers me. When everyone thinks that everything good that happens in the country is only because of the Prime Minister, that bothers me. When the Prime Minister has no problem giving name to a national stadium in his own name while he’s alive, that bothers me.”

This is not the first time that Sam Pitroda has given statements against Hindu temples. In June 2023, he said that temples would not create jobs. He also said that those who go to temples believe in BJP and RSS and that these people are only 30 per cent in number.