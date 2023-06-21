Wednesday, June 21, 2023
‘Those who build temples and believe in God are BJP supporters who don’t believe in democracy’: Sam Pitroda makes bizarre statements

Pitroda insinuated that the supporters of the BJP are not educated and not job creators. He claimed the US government is bestowing honours on PM Modi only because they want to seal defence deals with India.

OpIndia Staff
Sam Pitroda makes bizarre statements
Sam Pitroda (L), Rahul Gandhi (R),
35

On the 19th of June, Congress leader Sam Pitroda, one of Rahul Gandhi’s most trusted advisors and aide, gave an interview on a youtube channel, ‘4 PM’. In the interview, Pitroda reiterated his earlier statement that temples will not create jobs. He added that what he meant earlier was that we need to focus on Jobs and the future rather than history. 

Pitroda asserted, “We have to build temples for creating jobs but the temples we are currently building will not create jobs.” 

When the interviewer pointed out that the construction of the temple also creates jobs, the Congress leader argued that there are two types of jobs, permanent and temporary jobs. He asserted that the assets should be invested in such places that they create permanent jobs. It is not understood what is the logic behind Pitroda’s claim that construction jobs are not ‘jobs’.

Pitroda then claimed that the NRIs, people of Indian origin who listen to PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi know that is the truth and what is a lie. He added that the Indian media does not give favorable coverage to Rahul Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is made the subject of unfair scrutiny.

He even cited his “Jo hua so hua” statement for the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide was “twisted” and wrongly portrayed in Indian media. He added that he only wanted to assert that 1984 is past and we should move on.

PM Modi is being honored by the US government only for the potential business deals

Pitroda then claimed that the honor USA is bestowing on PM Modi is because of the potential business deals that the US will benefit from. “Ye maan deal banane ke liye mil raha hai“, he said.

Pitroda said that the PM should address the global media like Rahul Gandhi did, instead of the ceremonial events. He added that the PM should have a broad conversation, instead of broadcast.

The interviewer claimed that the reason behind Biden govt not appointing an ambassador for India was that PM Modi had supported Trump during his earlier US visit.

Pitroda insisted that instead of signing deals with Biden, PM Modi should visit US universities.

USA is not invested in saving democracy but in countering Russia and China

Slamming the USA for focusing on transactional relationships, Pitroda insinuated that the US government ‘likes’ pm Modi only because they see a potential benefit for American interests with regards to Russia and China. He ‘hoped’ that US will focus on long-term issues like ‘democracy’.

30% of NRIs support Modi, rest 70% support Rahul, insinuates Sam Pitroda

When asked about the preferred choice of People of Indian origin—whether they get excited about meeting Rahul Gandhi or meeting PM Modi—Pitroda stated that there are two types of NRIs.

He said, “One group is of those who built temples, believe in God, believe in BJP and RSS. That group is small, less than 30% but they are very vocal, they are very visible, they put extra time money, and effort to get their point across.”

Pitroda added, “Then there is another group of 70% people who believe in democracy, freedom, human rights, justice, equality, diversity and these are professionals, academicians, scientists, engineers, businessmen who are busy. They are not temple-going mostly.” The underlying insinuation was that the latter 70% support Rahul.

The host interjected asked the Congress leader why he has so much prejudice against temples, especially since Rahul Gandhi also becomes a very ‘visible’ Hindu during his election campaigns. But Pitroda’s response could not be seen because the interviewer suddenly started discussing Rahul’s marriage prospects.

‘America has always backed authoritarian leaders’, says Sam Pitroda

While the host cast aspersions on the possible defense deal between India and US, Pitroda added that he is not making any such allegation of making a deal but when the PM is visiting the US he should meet Press, and go to universities. 

Highlighting the example of Iraq, Afghanistan, the Philippines, and Iran, he said, “America has always backed authoritarian leaders.”  

He added, “So America likes to some extent what is happening in India from the viewpoint of deal making but America also has to understand that Indian democracy is in their interest. And I wish American leadership will speak up about what is going on in India in terms of polarising politics, weaponization of Social media, weaponization of institutions, undermining of civil society and change in the mindset of people.” 

He also argued for Gandhian non-violence instead of massive defense spending. He said, “World has to focus on non-violence in the next couple of decades, we can’t go on spending trillions of dollars for defense, for what? 

