Earlier today, the parliament was in the throes of chaos after an intruder jumped from the visitor’s gallery and ran into a chamber while the other remained in the gallery.

The two raised slogans and deployed colour canisters, causing yellow-coloured smoke to envelope the chamber, causing commotion among the lawmakers attending the session.

However, on a day that marks the 22nd anniversary of the cowardly attack on Parliament and the day Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannu threatened to “shake the very foundation of Parliament”, the Congress party somehow found a way to glorify their leader, Rahul Gandhi, and in the process stooped down to newer lows in their perennial act of servitude to the Gandhi family.

Supriya Shrinate, a staunch Gandhi loyalist and a chairperson of Social media and Digital platforms for Congress, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to fawn over Rahul Gandhi for merely standing over and helplessly watching over the proceedings as intruders barged in and desecrated the temple of democracy.

A picture of the attack has been doing the rounds on the internet when the intruders deployed the colour canisters, and several MPs rushed to either dodge the attack or get hold of the interlopers.

In this picture, the Gandhi scion is seen standing at a place, presumably near his parliament seat, and with his face towards the visitor’s gallery from where one of the intruders jumped and entered the chamber.

Shrinate shared the viral picture with Rahul Gandhi in the spotlight, highlighting how the senior Congress leader is brave, not just in his words but in his actions, too.

Many of them even succeeded in catching the intruder, who was then thrashed by the lawmakers for jeopardising their security and disrupting the parliamentary proceedings.

For Shrinate, standing in one’s place and cluelessly trying to process what just transpired even when other MPs scrambled to thwart an attack on the same day as that of the 2001 parliament attack was an admirable act of courage and bravery. Catching hold of him and thrashing him was not as indicative of one’s bravery as standing at one’s place and staring at the visitor’s gallery if one is given to believe Shrinate’s interpretation of the incident.

And it is not entirely surprising that Congress hailed inaction as a manifestation of bravery, given that it did not bother to teach Pakistan a lesson after the gruesome Mumbai 26/11 attacks that took place under the Congress-led UPA II reign, when Manmohan Singh was India’s prime minister.

Perhaps that, too, was an act of bravery since it is incredibly valorous to continue putting up with terror attacks instead of giving in to the urge to sanction Surgical Strikes and raise the cost of asymmetrical warfare for an incorrigible neighbour.

But none of this matters to the Congress party and its minions because a Prime Minister ordering attacks on terror bases operating in an enemy country is a ‘run-of-the-mill’ decision as opposed to Rahul Gandi, who was exuding “bravery and courage” by simply standing straight and gazing over the visitor gallery from where intruders jumped in the parliament chamber, trying to process what just happened even as other lawmakers got hold of the intruder and thrashed him.

For the Congress party and its minions, who like to name-call journalists who ask them uncomfortable questions as Godi media and ridicule rational folks as ‘Bhakts’, indulging in sycophancy and showing absolute loyalty to the Gandhi family, even at the cost of the party’s political future, is second nature. It is for this reason that they have no qualms in hailing a clueless Rahul Gandhi as indulging in a brave act, even though it goes against the grain of common sense and rationality.