In a massive security breach in the Parliament, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha well from the visitors’ gallery while the proceedings were going on today, 13 December. The two men released some yellow-coloured smoke from canisters after jumping into the well. The invasion of the parliament took place on the anniversary of the parliament attack in 2001.

Two more people carrying smoke cans were detained outside the parliament.

The incident took place at 1 PM during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha, just before the lunch break. When Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from West Bengal, was raising some points regarding his constituency, suddenly a commotion was heard in the background. When the Sansad TV switched to the view of the entire hall, a man could be seen who has already jumped from the gallery and was on the benches.

He then started to proceed towards the front of the hall, jumping from bench to bench. People were in the Lok Sabah were heard shouting ‘pakdo, pakdo’ (catch him), before the speaker hurriedly adjourned the house. The live stream was cut immediately after that.

SHOCKING NEWS – Two people with tear gas canisters jumped into Lok Sabha well and opened it. House adjourned.pic.twitter.com/dQIPB67L9S — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) December 13, 2023

However, media reports said that another man jumped into the Lok Sabha, and both of them were carrying canisters, from which they sprayed some yellow-coloured substance. While some reports said it was gas, others said it was smoke. It is not known if it was some kind of poisonous gas. However, some reports cla

They were also shouting some slogans before they were detained by the security personnel. The security breach in Lok Sabha happened on the anniversary 2001 Parliament attack during which armed terrorists stormed the Parliament building.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament after the incident, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001.”

#WATCH | Security breach in Lok Sabha | Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run… pic.twitter.com/RhZlecrzxo — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, “Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor’s gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker’s chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001.”

He said that they were young men in 20s or 30s wearing jeans. The arrested men were taken to the Parliament Street Police Station by the police.

Two other people, also carrying coloured smoke canisters, were detained outside the parliament, in front of Transport Bhawan. The canisters they were carrying exploded and released red and yellow smoke.

While at present it is not known who is behind this attack, it is notable that Khalistani separatist and Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently threatened to attack the Indian parliament on or before 13th December. In a message released last week, he alleged that an attempt by Indian authorities was made to assassinate him, however, the grand scheme fell through. He had warned that by no later than 13 December he would reply by launching an assault on the Indian Parliament and shake its foundation.