After the trend of the election projected that BJP would form government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, Congress supporters led by Tamil Nadu Congress leader Karti Chidambaram started sharing divisive posts fanning the ‘North-South divide’. They insinuated and tried to cast aspersions on BJP’s victory and North voters as ‘communal’, ‘casteist’, and uneducated lots.

Senior Congress leader and son of Former UPA Home Minister P Chidambaram, Karti tweeted, “The SOUTH!”

The SOUTH! — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 3, 2023

Similarly, Chairman of Congress’ data analytic department Praveen Chakravarty wrote, “The South-North boundary line getting thicker & clearer!” along with a picture stating ‘South vs North’ written on it. However, after facing massive backlash, he deleted the tweet.

(Screenshot of the now-deleted tweet)

Another Twitter user claimed that the results show that “India’s split is complete” and it is “progressive South vs Communal North”. The post read, “India’s split is now complete. It’s progressive South vs Communal North. I dont know for how long the south will pay for and carry the north’s bigotry.”

In another tweet, he referred to the North Indian belt as Bimaru and the “dung belt”. The user said, “All the bigots from North India are showing us why they are called bimaru and dung belt in comments.”

All the bigots from North India are showing us why they are called bimaru and dung belt in comments. https://t.co/GAxpD1Vhgf — Broufus (@Broufus) December 3, 2023

Author Mini Nair who has written for the propaganda portal Newsclick wrote, “South India- BJPRSS mukt!!”

South India- BJPRSS mukt!! — Mini Nair (@minicnair) December 3, 2023

A Twitter user named Anita Jacob tweeted, “Hence proved – South is aware and North is still lagging far behind.”

Hence proved – South is aware and North is still lagging far behind — Anita Jacob (@AnitaJacobJain1) December 3, 2023

Another user tried to target migrant workers, wrote, “They vote for Bjp in the Hindi Belt and then go down to the South for Work.”

They vote for Bjp in the Hindi Belt and then go down to the South for Work. — Mahua/ মহুয়া 🍉 (@mahuadey20) December 3, 2023

However, the handles spreading the divisive ‘North-South’ rhetoric were slammed by netizens. Several users also highlighted points to bust the myth of this ‘North-South’ divide.

This divisive agenda starts. South vs North divide.



Facts



Telangana

BJP vote share in 2018 6.98

BJP vote share in 2023 13.77



Save this.



In 2024 as current trend continues PM @narendramodi

Will get more more seats in Telangana than in 2019.

He has support of women, poor, youth… https://t.co/vOay8rYcm2 — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) December 3, 2023

"North vs South" narrativ of libs is more of frustration than analysis.



Its BRS that's ousted by second option in Telangana i.e. Congress.



BJP has gone from 1 to 8 seats in Telangana, including T Raja Singh leading.



Its crack in the castle. pic.twitter.com/hNYfbhBXZt — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) December 3, 2023

Popular Twitter user Mr. Sinha lambasted the support of such leaders. He wrote, “He’s (Praveen Chakravarty who shared North-South divide poster) chairman of Congress’s data analytic department, he wants India to divide into (again) two pieces “South & North”. Anybody who votes/supports these naughties are anti-nationals.”

He's chairman of Congress's data analytic department, he wants India to divide into (again) two pieces "South & North".



Anybody who votes/supports these naughties are anti nationals… pic.twitter.com/dFhej1IhLL — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 3, 2023

Research fellow Prasanna Karthik took a jibe at the Congress party for its anti-thetical stance, creating a rift through the North-South divide while claiming to ‘unit’ India by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

One can’t walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the name of uniting India, and talk of a north south divide after losing an election. Like Vajpayee eloquently put it, “Elections come and go. Parties come and go. Politicians come and go. But India and the idea of India shall long… — Prasanna Karthik (@prasannakarthik) December 3, 2023

He said, “One can’t walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the name of uniting India, and talk of a north-south divide after losing an election. Like Vajpayee eloquently put it, “Elections come and go. Parties come and go. Politicians come and go. But India and the idea of India shall long endure.”