A group of eight to nine individuals assaulted two men and two women from Manipur on a street in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony during the night. The incident took place on Thursday (30th November). The scuffle was recorded on a mobile phone from a balcony across the street. The video has since been widely circulated on social media. A first information report (FIR) was filed in the Sunlight Colony police station on Friday night against several unknown accused under various charges including sexual assault.

While speaking to the media outside the Sunlight Colony Police Station after filing the complaint, the victims including a couple described the ordeal they went through. According to them, the faces of two of the accused were visible on CCTV footage. The four victims are a Manipuri man, his wife, his sister and a family friend.

The mobile footage captured the victims enduring punches, kicks, and being dragged along the narrow street by the group of assailants. According to a report by India Today, these victims are from the Meitei community and the attackers are allegedly from the Kuki community.

📍On November 30, 2023 late at night unidentified group of people attacked a #Meitei family late at night when they were on their way home in Maharani Bagh, New…

The man from Manipur said, “My wife and I and my sister were dropping a friend home after dinner at 11 pm when two men and a woman approached us, saying their mobile battery was dead, and they needed help to book a cab to Munirka (in south Delhi).”

He added, “We agreed to help. While booking the cab, the man who asked for help started passing lewd comments against my wife and sister. When we objected to their behaviour, they became aggressive, called some eight-nine of their friends and started beating us.”

His wife alleged the group pulled her hair, kicked her on the ground and tried to drag her. She said, “I thought I was going to die, everyone was going to die as they did not stop beating us, and no one stopped them too. We were walking when they asked for help to book a cab, and this is what they have done to us.”

According to police, the injured victims were taken to a hospital where the doctors reported abrasion on the knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the forehead, indicating serious assault. Currently, the police are closely analysing the CCTV footage to catch the attackers. An initial direction has been given to the police teams to look for the two attackers identified so far.