A day after Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha, it came to light on Saturday (9th December) that the Committee of Ethics in its first report concluded that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader compromised national security.

According to sources, Moitra has been found guilty of “unethical conduct and contempt of the House” for sharing the user ID and password of the Members Portal of Lok Sabha with unauthorised persons.

Her actions have left “irrepressible impact on the national security,” the sources confirmed. The Committee of Ethics noted that Mahua Moitra’s conduct is unbecoming of a member of the Parliament.

It was also found that the TMC politician accepted gifts and other facilities from a businessman to further his interests. The Committee dubbed her actions as ‘serious misdemeanour’ and ‘highly deplorable conduct.’

Mahua Moitra expelled from Parliament

On Friday (8th December), the Ethics Committee report, probing the ‘unethical conduct’ of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘cash for query’ case, was tabled in the Lok Sabha.

It recommended that Moitra “may be expelled” from the Lok Sabha and called for an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the central government in a “time-bound manner”.

The Background of the Controversy

Moitra is facing a CBI inquiry over serious allegations of corruption, bribery where she has herself admitted that she had given her login credentials to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions on her behalf.

The questions were related to Hiranandani’s business interests and were targeted at his rival Adani Group. Hiranandani has admitted to paying cash, lavish gifts to Moitra, and having access to her Lok Sabha login credentials.