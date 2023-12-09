Saturday, December 9, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Irrepressible impact on national security': Ethics Committee report lashes out at Mahua Moitra for...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Irrepressible impact on national security’: Ethics Committee report lashes out at Mahua Moitra for sharing Lok Sabha credentials

The Committee of Ethics noted that Mahua Moitra's conduct is unbecoming of a member of the Parliament.

OpIndia Staff
'Irrepressible impact on national security': Ethics Committee report lashes out at Mahua Moitra for sharing Lok Sabha credentials
Mahua Moitra, image via The Statesman
24

A day after Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha, it came to light on Saturday (9th December) that the Committee of Ethics in its first report concluded that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader compromised national security.

According to sources, Moitra has been found guilty of “unethical conduct and contempt of the House” for sharing the user ID and password of the Members Portal of Lok Sabha with unauthorised persons.

Her actions have left “irrepressible impact on the national security,” the sources confirmed. The Committee of Ethics noted that Mahua Moitra’s conduct is unbecoming of a member of the Parliament.

It was also found that the TMC politician accepted gifts and other facilities from a businessman to further his interests. The Committee dubbed her actions as ‘serious misdemeanour’ and ‘highly deplorable conduct.’

Mahua Moitra expelled from Parliament

On Friday (8th December), the Ethics Committee report, probing the ‘unethical conduct’ of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘cash for query’ case, was tabled in the Lok Sabha.

It recommended that Moitra “may be expelled” from the Lok Sabha and called for an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the central government in a “time-bound manner”. 

The Background of the Controversy

Moitra is facing a CBI inquiry over serious allegations of corruption, bribery where she has herself admitted that she had given her login credentials to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions on her behalf.

The questions were related to Hiranandani’s business interests and were targeted at his rival Adani Group. Hiranandani has admitted to paying cash, lavish gifts to Moitra, and having access to her Lok Sabha login credentials.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmahua moitra, mahua moitra explusion, mahua moitra national security, mahua moitra national security compromised
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com