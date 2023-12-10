Sunday, December 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Man arrested for crushing puppy to death in Guna, CM Shivraj Singh...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for crushing puppy to death in Guna, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures strict action

Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote in his X post, "All such acts of barbarity are unpardonable. ‍The harshest action will be taken against the accused for this crime."

OpIndia Staff
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured action against the accused
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured action against the accused of animal cruelty incident in Guna. Image Source: Screenshot of viral video
12

On Sunday (10th December), Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in an X post that strict action will be taken against the accused in the incident of crushing a puppy to death in Guna. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place on Saturday (9th December) at around 5:35 in the afternoon. The accused was arrested by the police. He is identified as Mrityunjay Jadaun.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted, “The incident of animal cruelty reported from Guna district is heart-wrenching. Taking action in the case, the accused has been taken into custody. All such acts of barbarity are unpardonable. ‍The harshest action will be taken against the accused for this crime.”

The video of the incident went viral on Saturday. It showed that a man was sitting outside a closed shop in Guna. Two puppies approached him when he was eating something. While the puppies were playfully sniffing him, he violently threw one of the puppies on the ground and mercilessly crushed it to death barefoot. Other puppies around were terrified to witness this scene.

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote in an X post, “This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji, may please see.”

Responding to the post of the union minister, CM Chouhan posted, “Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences.”

The SP of Guna posted, “On 09.12.23, a person in Guna city treated a puppy with inhuman cruelty due to which it died. On information, section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Animal Cruelty Act was registered against unknown accused. The police took action under this and immediately arrested the accused in the case.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com