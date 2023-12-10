On Sunday (10th December), Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in an X post that strict action will be taken against the accused in the incident of crushing a puppy to death in Guna. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place on Saturday (9th December) at around 5:35 in the afternoon. The accused was arrested by the police. He is identified as Mrityunjay Jadaun.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted, “The incident of animal cruelty reported from Guna district is heart-wrenching. Taking action in the case, the accused has been taken into custody. All such acts of barbarity are unpardonable. ‍The harshest action will be taken against the accused for this crime.”

गुना जिले से सामने आई पशु क्रूरता की घटना हृदय विदारक है। मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है।



बर्बरता के ऐसे सभी कृत्य अक्षम्‍य हैं, इस अपराध के लिए आरोपी पर कठोर से कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 10, 2023

The video of the incident went viral on Saturday. It showed that a man was sitting outside a closed shop in Guna. Two puppies approached him when he was eating something. While the puppies were playfully sniffing him, he violently threw one of the puppies on the ground and mercilessly crushed it to death barefoot. Other puppies around were terrified to witness this scene.

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote in an X post, “This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji, may please see.”

This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 10, 2023

Responding to the post of the union minister, CM Chouhan posted, “Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences.”

Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences. https://t.co/yYdCyKli64 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 10, 2023

The SP of Guna posted, “On 09.12.23, a person in Guna city treated a puppy with inhuman cruelty due to which it died. On information, section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Animal Cruelty Act was registered against unknown accused. The police took action under this and immediately arrested the accused in the case.”