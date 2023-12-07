Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said that Pakistan is a brave nation and that it should help the people of Gaza by intervening in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. He made these remarks on Wednesday (6th December) while speaking in the national dialogue on ‘The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah’ held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

In this program organised by Majlis Ittehad-e-Umma Pakistan, Ismail Haniyeh urged Pakistan to intervene in Gaza. Ismail Haniyeh said that Pakistan is a great military power and if it stands up to Israel then things will change. “If faced with resistance from Pakistan, Israel can stop brutality in Gaza”, he said.

Ismail Haniyeh said, “The people of Palestine have high expectations from Pakistan. People hope that Pakistan’s strength can stop this conflict. Hamas is currently countering Israel’s most advanced weapons but is still fighting with determination. Jews cannot see Muslims anywhere. Jews are the biggest enemies of Muslims worldwide. Israel also considers Muslims its enemy.”

He added, “Israel continues to violate international law. Israel’s actions like arresting Palestinians and desecrating religious sites were a violation of international norms. I am also disappointed at the increase in the occupation of Palestinian territories and the non-implementation of the Oslo Accords. The establishment of diplomatic relations between Islamic countries and Israel causes serious damage to the Palestinian issue.”

He further defended the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas, characterising it as an act of self-defence and emphasising that it thwarted Israel’s alleged plan for occupation. Ismail Haniyeh is on the hit list of Israel.

7th October Terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack on Israel from the sea, land, and air. At least 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza and tunnels were used to breach the Israeli territory and butcher Israeli civilians, particularly in the border villages of Israel. A music festival hosting more than 200 people was turned into a slaughter ground with many women raped, mutilated and abducted to Gaza. Israel started an all-out war against Hamas since this attack.