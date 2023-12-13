In Ambala, Haryana, a man named Karan Jaiswal, alias Kallu, accused of killing his sister has been arrested. Reports say that accused Karan went to State Home Minister Anil Vij’s residence on Tuesday (12 December 2023) to surrender. However, he was apprehended by the police.

This comes after accused Karan Jaiswal murdered his sister Bhavna on Monday (December 11) by slitting her throat. The accused also allegedly wounded the victim’s private parts with the knife. Before the murder, he stated on Facebook that he would kill his sister out of compulsion. He had accused his sister’s in-laws of torturing her. He further claimed that his sister was abandoned at night in a Muslim-dominated area in Meerut. She was fortunate to return home safely. In this post, he also sought help from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to reports, accused Karan, who is a resident of Ambala Cantonment’s Kachcha Bazaar, had an argument with his 28-year-old sister Bhavna Jaiswal late Monday evening. Karan stabbed his sister as the fight heated up. He stabbed his sister over 30 times and then fled the scene. Victim Bhavna was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police arrived on the scene and took the body into custody after receiving the information about the crime. According to the victim’s family, Bhavna was married to a youth from Meerut two years ago. However, due to differences with her husband, she was for the last six months residing in her maternal home in Ambala Cantt, while her daughter stayed with their father in Meerut.

Karan wrote on Facebook, “My sister’s husband is Ankur Jain. Since the sister was Manglik, the decision was taken to get married within 9 days. “We married our sister without contemplating much. After only a month of marriage, the boy abandoned my sister near the Muslim neighbourhood at about 11 p.m.” Accused Karan also claimed that his sister’s in-laws have connections to influential people.