A case of harassment of a student from a school in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has come to the fore, after which the members of Hindu organizations launched demonstrations in front of the school and demanded strict action against all the authorities at the school. The student was harassed at the school for greeting his teacher, Mohammed Adnan, ‘Ram Ram’. The principal of the school is also said to have abused the student and his family members.

The school administration has, however, issued a written apology in this matter. The dispute pertains to Saima Mansoor Public School, which is run by Aligarh’s Noorul Uloom Education Society. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday (8th December 2023).

This case relates to the Hathras district’s Chandpa police station area. A video of a student’s brother captured at the school gate went viral on social media on 8th December 2023. A man recognizing himself as Gajendra Singh Sisodia at the Saima Mansoor Public School gate said that his brother was harassed for greeting his teacher by saying “Ram-Ram.” The teacher Mohammed Adnan did not respond, and he left after the class was over. However, he is said to have complained to Principal Salman Kidwai about the matter.

#हाथरस: साईमा मंसूर पब्लिक स्कूल में बच्चों के राम-राम कहने पर कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने लगाई रोक



राम-राम बोलने पर बच्चों को जमकर हड़काया, अभिभावक शिकायत करने गए तो उन्हें स्कूल से धक्के मार कर भगाया, हिंदू लड़कियों को जबरन हिजाब पहनने का दबाब बनाने का भी प्रबंधन पर आरोप, अभिभावकों ने… pic.twitter.com/p7vxWVh8Ql — Navtej TV (@NavtejTv) December 8, 2023

According to Gajendra Sisodia, Principal Salman Kidwai visited the class following the teacher Mohammad Adnan’s complaint. Salman Kidwai then remarked in front of the class, “What filth you are spreading. Why do you say Ram Ram with such stupid faces? We are bringing teachers here from Aligarh. Greet Salaam, Namaste, whatever you want but no one will say, Ram Ram,” Kidwai said according to Sisodia.

The student who has been abused and harassed at the school studies in 11th class and his family was pushed out after they went to complain about the matter to the authorities.

Anger among the Hathras Hindu organizations increased on Friday (8th December) after the video of the incident went viral. Representatives from every Hindu organization gathered at Saima Mansoor Public School’s gate on Saturday (9th December) and chanted Jai Shri Ram. The protesters also read Hanuman Chalisa. The police, however, arrived on the scene and took control of the situation as soon as they heard of the situation.

Hindu activists are calling for the accused teacher and the school principal to be held accountable. Given the gravity of the situation, an investigation team has been assembled by the district administration. Salman Kidwai, the school principal, announced to the media that teacher Mohammad Adnan was fired from his job because he had objected to being greeted as Ram-Ram. In addition, he sang songs of praise of the 30-year-old Saima Mansoor Public School and characterized the school’s atmosphere as secular.

The administration of the school has also written an apology acknowledging their mistake. An agreement has also been made to never commit the same act again with an apology.

Saima Mansoor Public School is run by the Noorul Uloom Education Society of Aligarh. Noorul Uloom Education Society, which claims to provide education to children, has President Naseem Ahmed, Vice President Sanaullah Khan and Secretary Nafees Ahmed. This institute was registered in January 1998.