The “Samosa Caucus,” a group of Indian-origin representatives in the US Congress, is known for addressing issues related to India. Following a similar framework, the US Congress has recently announced the formation of the Hindu Caucus. This new group of lawmakers is dedicated to advancing and protecting the interests of the Hindu community.

Like other caucuses, the Hindu Caucus comprises members from various political parties, coming together over a shared interest. These caucuses operate much like ‘pressure groups,’ exerting influence within the legislative process to champion specific causes. By forming a caucus, these lawmakers can effectively address and support issues relevant to their communities, in this case, focusing on legislation that benefits Hindus.

Members of these caucuses collaborate to introduce legislation in Congress that aligns with and supports the interests they represent. The formation of such caucuses can be based on a variety of factors, including foreign policy interests, religious affiliations, ethnic backgrounds, or other specific group concerns. The primary objective of these groups is to rally as much support as possible for the causes or communities they are dedicated to.

For quite some time, there has been a concerted effort to establish a Hindu caucus in the US. This initiative recently gained momentum with Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar championing the cause. The formal establishment of the Hindu Caucus has now been officially announced by US Congressmen Pete Sessions and Elyse Stefanic.

Under the leadership of Chair Elysei Stefanik, the caucus is set to focus on safeguarding the rights of Hindu minorities in America. Concurrently, it aims to promote and uphold the values inherent to the Indian-American Hindu community.

The Hindu Caucus is established to represent Hindus originating from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan, as well as those in the United States and the Netherlands. Additionally, this caucus is committed to advocating for the interests of Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, encompassing a broader spectrum of religious communities.

The caucus, which includes several members beyond Stefanic, will champion policies that promote open trade, advocate for minimal government intervention, emphasize fiscal prudence, support family values, and endorse a foreign policy that stands against authoritarian regimes.

Speaking at its formation, Congressman Pete Sessions said, “The formation of the Hindu Caucus in Congress is an important step toward recognising and amplifying the voice of the Hindu-American community in our nation’s capital. We are committed to addressing their concerns, showcasing their contributions and ensuring that their vision finds a voice at the highest levels of government.”

About 35 lakh Hindus live in America. Most of them are Indians or of Indian origin. Hindus from many other countries also live in America. American Hindus constitute about 1% of the total population. This is an influential class of America.

Hindus are one of America’s most educated religious groups. According to research by the Pew Research Center, 77% of Hindus living in the US are graduates. This is more than any other religious group. Hindus are also one of the highest earners in America. Hindus earn more than any average American family.