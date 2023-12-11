Monday, December 11, 2023
“Totally baseless”: Jammu-Kashmir LG refutes the claim that Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are under house arrest

OpIndia Staff
On 11th December (Monday), the Supreme Court, while announcing its judgement on petitions related to the Abrogation of Article 370, upheld the Centre’s decision from August 2019. However, hours before the pronouncement of the judgement, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah alleged that they had been put under house arrest, a claim that has been categorically denied by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Srinagar Police. 

The Jammu and Kashmir-based leaders had claimed that the police had illegally locked them up inside their homes before the Supreme Court was set to deliver its verdict on Article 370. 

Alleging that Mehbooba Mufti’s doors had been sealed, PDP tweeted, “Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, Police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and put her under illegal house arrest.” 

Likewise, the National Conference, in a tweet, said, “Early this morning, JKNC VP Omar Abdullah was locked up inside his house. What a shame!” 

However, J&K LG Manoj Sinha refuted their allegations terming it “baseless”. Reacting to their claims, the LG said, “This is totally baseless. No one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in Jammu and Kashmir. It is an attempt to spread rumours.”

Additionally, the Srinagar Police took to their official handle and denied the allegations of PDP and NC leaders’ house arrest. The Police asserted, “No person has been put under house arrest.”

In another post, the Srinagar Police asked the common public to desist from spreading misinformation and rumour-mongering on social media. 

The post read, “Common public is appealed to desist from posting/sharing/propagating instigative/provocative content, misinformation & rumour mongering across social media platforms.”  

However, despite the categorical denial of their allegations by LG and Srinagar Police, NC leader Omar Abdullah repeated the claims of being locked in his own house.

Reacting to media reports in which Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad gave his response to the SC verdict on Article 370, Abdullah further claimed that media persons have not been allowed to take his reaction. 

Notably, on 5th August 2019, several Jammu and Kashmir-based leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and other Kashmiri leaders were kept under house arrest. 

Subsequently in the afternoon, the Centre passed bills to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which has been upheld by the Supreme Court in its verdict today. 

