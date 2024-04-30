In a shocking development, local media in Kerala have stated that hardcore terrorists, murderers, and members of religious extremist organisations stayed together in the same block in the Central Jail during Ramzan, flouting jail rules. The reports have also made serious allegations against the Jail administration. The administration has been accused of letting the ‘religious extremism classes’ take place as well as “providing” facilities like ‘furniture’ for the meetings, allowing drug money to flow, and also of ‘financial’ quid pro quo.

Alleging that the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail is turning into a hub for ‘Religious extremism classes’, the reports added that Muslim prisoners stayed in the same block for 32 days on the occasion of Ramzan which was in direct violation of prison rules. During that time, they were provided an opportunity to organise. Flouting jail rules, the terrorists were reportedly allowed to live in same cell. It is further alleged that the gatherings used to take place to give classes on religious extremism as well as terror-related activities.

As per reports, around 84 such hardcore terrorists, anti-India, and anti-social elements were allowed to stay together in one block on religious grounds. The hardcore inmates allowed to gather in one place included terrorists, inmates convicted in cases of treason, individuals convicted in murder cases, terrorists involved in the Ranjit Srinivasan murder case which is under NIA investigation, other murder suspects, and members of religious extremist groups. It also included inmates who had been convicted in drug and murder cases, inmates who hail from other states, and those who came from countries like Bangladesh and were caught in terrorist activities, all of them were allowed to organise in one place.

𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐡𝐮𝐛 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.



There's a concerning development where Kerala’s central jail becoming a focal point for terrorist education.



During these gatherings in the month of Ramzan, the terrorists reportedly took classes. It is said that they were giving classes to exterminate people of other religions, fight against the country, and eliminate specific individuals. They have also made shocking revelations that the convicts also discussed carrying out terrorist activities after their prison sentences were over.

The reports have also accused the jail administration of providing many facilities to these hardcore convicts inside the jail. They allegedly provided all the facilities including furniture for the meetings. The inmates are also reportedly getting huge financial help from outside.

As per reports, if these hardcore terrorists and criminals organised on religious and political lines or tried to riot in the jail, instead of taking action, the jail administration allegedly provided facilities to them.

According to the reports, the developments of these terrorists and hardcore criminals in the prison have left other inmates in fear. They are being forced to fall into the trap of the gangs of these hardcore convicts.

On 12th April, the inmates of the fourth block of the jail, who were not ready to gather together and pray, were brutally assaulted. Although the victims complained in writing, the authorities did not take any action.

The reports noted that some inmates had filed complaints about these incidents but the jail authorities did not act.

It is pertinent to note that the reports added that the opportunity to get together for the class continued even after Ramzan. However, reports also mentioned that such illegal treatment was not given in prison during Ramzan fasting in previous years.